Kailyn Lowry’s third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, has reportedly been invited to appear on Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

Earlier this year, prior to the Teen Mom 2 star’s identity reveal on Tuesday, May 2, a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that MTV had offered Chris Lopez between $3,000 and $5,000 to film.

“Most of the [boyfriend and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source explained last month.

Although the ladies of Teen Mom 2, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Jenelle Evans, have all been seen in new relationships since welcoming their first child on 16 & Pregnant years ago, Lowry’s most recent flame, Chris Lopez, isn’t interested in becoming a reality star.

“This guy has been different,” the insider continued of Chris Lopez. “He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating at the end of last year after the Teen Mom 2 star announced she and her former husband, Javi Marroquin, were ending their marriage after three years. At the time, Marroquin was deployed in Qatar and the couple was seen arguing over whether or not they should welcome more children. As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry informed her former husband that she did not want to have more kids while he declared his desire to expand their family.

While Marroquin is expected to continue to film Teen Mom 2 as the series prepares for its Season 8 debut, fans may not see Chris Lopez on the series at all, even if MTV offers him an increased salary.

“I’d imagine they’ll keep increasing the amount until he agrees or tells them to f**k off,” the source explained to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Even then, though, they’ll keep trying. The dads of the girls’ children play such a huge role in the show now that they really need him on-board. The relationships with the dads are where all the drama comes from now.”

Although Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s drama may be kept off-screen, fans will still see plenty of eventful moments from Lowry and her two older children’s fathers, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

Prior to naming Chris Lopez as her third baby daddy, the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed to fans on Twitter that she was single. Since then, however, rumors have swirled in regard to a possible reunion between the former pair.

“He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him,” a source close to the reality star told Radar Online weeks ago. “He is supportive of her so it’s been good.”

According to the report, Chris Lopez is planning to be involved in his child’s life, despite not being involved in a relationship with Kailyn Lowry at this point in time.

“Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now,” the insider said. “They’re working on things currently [to get back together].”

“She’s pushing through [her pregnancy],” the source continued. “She’s really excited to meet her new addition.”

Lowry is due to give birth to Chris Lopez’s child this summer.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, including her two sons, Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, tune into the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, Season 8, which is expected to air on MTV sometime later this year.

