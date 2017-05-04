‘Morning Joe’ Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski Are Engaged To Be Married

Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are reportedly engaged to be married.

Scarborough, 54, is said to have proposed to Mika while on vacation in the south of France when the presumed MSNBC couple were celebrating Mika’s 50th birthday.

Their romance has long been rumored, but never publicly confirmed.

Last year, Brzezinski quietly divorced her husband of 23 years, a New York City TV reporter. Scarborough, a former Republican politician who represented Florida’s 1st congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 to 2001, divorced his wife in 2013.

Both Scarborough and “Morning Mika,” a longtime TV journalist and liberal Democrat who is the daughter of President Jimmy Carter’s national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, have been both on and off the Trump train, alternately praising and then bitterly feuding with President Trump during and after the election campaign. They have also leveled criticism against 2016 also-ran Hillary Clinton.

On many occasions, Scarborough has scolded fellow Republicans for their political miscues as he sees it, including what he considers the flawed Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill that may get a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives today. In April 2013, Scarborough predicted the “extinction” of the Republican party over the U.S. Senate’s failure to enact additional gun control legislation.

On a recent broadcast of the daily political roundtable, Scarborough even wondered if his frenemy President Trump is suffering with dementia.

As far as the impending nuptials between the Morning Joe co-hosts are concerned, according to the Page Six gossip section of the New York Post, which was first out with the story, Scarborough “got down on one knee and proposed at the scenic Bar Bellini at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, which has a breathtaking moonlit outdoor terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.”

A wedding date yet has yet to be set for the TV hosts who have worked together on the MSNBC program for 10 years.

Report: Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of @Morning_Joe are now engaged https://t.co/MLyrBw11SO pic.twitter.com/HEzs8zTYnb — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 4, 2017

The engagement has not been officially announced by the so-called power couple, however, Mika was spotted on TV wearing what appears to be an engagement ring, the Daily Mail noted. “Morning Joe opened Thursday morning at 6 am with no direct mention of the engagement, but lots of tongue in cheek joking.”

An MSNBC rep has confirmed the Joe Scarborough-Mika Brzezinski engagement, however, USA Today indicated.

“On [Thursday’s] show, the panelists congratulated Scarborough and Brzezinski on their ‘ratings,’ a cheeky reference to the engagement, but their actual relationship was never discussed,” the Washington Examiner explained.

While not directly confirming their relationship, Scarborough told The Hollywood Reporter last month that “we have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too,” while Mika chimed in that “I think that pretty much says it, doesn’t it?”

The duo recently got into a cringe-worthy argument on the air, sounding like an old married couple, when Joe accused Mika of being “snotty” and “rude” for interrupting him when he was discussing Ivanka Trump’s role in her father’s administration.

Evidently, things settled down between them, if their engagement is any indication. Scarborough recently revealed that the couple’s pet dogs and cats get along with each other, so they have that going for them.

“A source close to Brzezinski said, ‘Mika turned 50 and realized she wanted to move forward with her life and spend every minute with Joe, and not just at work,'” the Post added about its engagement scoop.

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Images]