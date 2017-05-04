‘Rising Star’: Obama Partied With Cocaine, Cheated On Michelle With Sheila Miyoshi Jager

In his new book Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, author David J. Garrow reveals new details about Barack Obama’s sex life. The book reveals that young Obama had “passionate” sex with his girlfriend Genevieve Cook on their first date. He used “lots of cocaine” with male friends and while partying with his girlfriend Cook. He cheated on Michelle before they married with a girl he had proposed to twice before he met Michelle.

He had also considered having a gay relationship with his Occidental College professor, Lawrence Goldyn.

The new 1,078-page biography, Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, reveals that soon after Obama graduated from Columbia, he met Genevieve Cook, an Australian-born woman three years his senior. Obama, 22, met Cook, 25, a regular pot smoker, at a New Year’s Eve party in 1983. Cook lived at the time with her mother and stepfather in a Park Avenue apartment, while Obama worked with a firm that prepared financial reports.

“I remember being very engaged and just talking nonstop [on the night we met]. The thing that connected us is that we both came from nowhere – we really didn’t belong.”

Obama and Cook had “passionate” sex on their first date two weeks after they met, according to Garrow, the Daily Mail reports. Cook visited Obama at his West 114th Street apartment in Manhattan and he made dinner for her.

After dinner, they went to his bedroom to talk and she spent the night with him.

She later wrote a poem to him mentioning their “f***king.” She also wrote about their “passionate sex” in her diary.

“Sexually he really wasn’t very imaginative but he was comfortable,” Cook said, according to Garrow. “He was no kind of shrinking ‘can’t handle it. This is invasive’ or ‘I’m timid’ in any way; he was quite earthy.”

Cook also revealed that Obama used drugs, including pot and cocaine. She revealed in her diary that on one occasion they “got high” on cocaine at a party

Obama also used “lots of cocaine” with his Occidental College friends, Hasan Chandoo, Imad Hussain and Sohale Siddiqi, according to Garrow.

Obama had earlier revealed in his memoir Dreams from My Father that he used cocaine in his teens but he never mentioned that he used it in his early twenties. Cook’s revelation is therefore significant because it provides the first evidence that Obama continued using cocaine in his twenties.

Obama and Cook finally split in June 1985. Cook admitted that she had sex with Obama’s best friend Sohale Siddiqi after she split with Obama.

Obama began dating Sheila Miyoshi Jager, currently 53-year-old professor and director of the East Asian program at Oberlin College in Ohio. He met Jager’s parents in 1986 and proposed to her twice before he met Michelle. But Jager’s parents felt she was too young at 23, the Independent reports.

Obama was 25 at the time.

According to Garrow, Obama cheated on Michelle before they married. He continued to see Jager after he met Michelle. He stopped seeing her only after he married Michelle in 1992.

Jager now says she feels bad about it, but Garrow’s book reveals that Obama might have also cheated on Jager with a “community organizer” he met while living with Jager in Chicago in the late 1980s. Obama, according to Garrow, dated Mary Ellen “Lena” Montes, a young, divorced Hispanic single mother he met while he worked as a “community organizer” in Chicago.

Despite proposing twice to Jager before he met Michelle, Obama avoided mentioning her in his biography Dreams from My Fathers.

The woman who turned down Barack Obama's proposal https://t.co/ogE3I0acUc — The Independent (@Independent) May 4, 2017

“I remember very clearly when this transformation happened,” said Jager, who is of Dutch and Japanese ancestry. “I remember very specifically that by 1987, about a year into our relationship, he already had his sights on becoming president.”

According to Jager, their relationship came under pressure partly because Obama began to voice the conviction that he needed to “fully identify as an African American” to fulfill his political ambitions. He also suggested that a non-African American spouse would not help his political career.

Before he left for Harvard, Obama proposed to Jager a second time but she turned him down again. Jager said she turned him down partly because she was convinced that Obama proposed only out of fear of losing her at the time he was leaving for Harvard and not because he believed in the future of their relationship.

Their relationship ended after Obama left for Harvard Law School, but they started seeing each other again when Jager came to Harvard for a teaching fellowship.

Obama met Michelle after his first year at Harvard, while he worked as a summer associate at Michelle’s law firm. Despite his relationship with Michelle, he started seeing Jager again in 1990-1991. He eventually stopped seeing her when he married Michelle.

According to Jager, Obama’s memoir, Dreams from My Father, did not accurately reveal the truth about his pre-marital relationships. In Dreams from My Father, Obama apparently combined his white girlfriends into a composite character.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]