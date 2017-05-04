NFL Win Totals 2017: Over/Under Win Totals For All 32 Teams Set By Las Vegas Sportsbook

The NFL never really has an offseason, and Las Vegas oddsmakers are proving that by already creating a buzz with the release of the 2017 NFL over/under win totals.

Now that the NFL Draft is officially behind us and mini-camp countdown is underway, Las Vegas sportsbooks are already dreaming of the NFL’s triumphant return in August. The NFL by far and away pulls in the most money for Las Vegas sportsbooks, which is probably the reason several sportsbooks have already listed the over/under totals for the upcoming season.

According to a CBS Sports report, the South Point Casino in Las Vegas has released the 2017 win totals for all 32 teams. South Point was the first casino to release win totals for the 2017 season, so you can be sure others will be releasing them soon as well.

After first glance at the over/under totals, one team, in particular, stood out more than the rest, even to a gaming industry legend. Long-time Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White sees what he believes is a giant mistake in the Dallas Cowboys’ win total for 2017.

The win total has been set at 9.5 on the Cowboys, something that White thinks is a big mistake. White believes that the over 9.5 wins should be a solid wager this season, stating to SportsLine.com that the Cowboys’ over/under of 9.5 wins is one full win away from what the total should be (10.5).

If you aren’t sure how this works, it is very simple. Take the Dallas Cowboys for example.

Basically, if you place a wager on the Cowboys to go “over 9.5 wins,” all Dallas has to do is win 10 games for you to cash in on your bet. Once they win their 10th game of the season, you can collect your money. If you were to take the “under 9.5” side, you would be wagering that the Cowboys would win under 10 games because once they win their 10th game, you would lose. If a team happens to land exactly on their number total at the end of the year, that is considered a “push” or a tie, and you are refunded your money.

So who are the top teams when it comes to Las Vegas predicting which teams will win the most games in 2017?

For starters, New England of course.

The New England Patriots have the highest over/under number out of the 32 teams in the NFL at 11. Yet NFL experts once again believe that Tom Brady and the Patriots will be the team to beat this season. The Patriots are also listed as the top NFL team to win Super Bowl 52 at 3.5/1 odds.

Right behind the New England Patriots are the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at 10.5, followed by the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons at 10.

A win total set at 10.5 seems like a lot for the Seattle Seahawks given the way they played last season, especially considering that most NFL experts are expecting better results from the Arizona Cardinals and LA Rams.

As for the NFL teams that Las Vegas has the least faith in for 2017, that honor would go to the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. The Niners are currently listed at 4.5 in the over/under win total for the year prop bet, while the Browns are listed at four. While the 49ers and Browns are both listed at 500/1 to win next year’s NFL championship, it is hard not to want to throw a few bucks on the over.

Four wins? Yikes! How could you bet under? It is going to be a long NFL season for both the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns if they finish the year on the under side.

Below is a look at the win total number for every team in the NFL for the upcoming 2017 season.

2017 NFL Win Total Number

Arizona Cardinals 7.5 Atalanta Falcons 10 (u-120) Baltimore Ravens 9.5 (u-125) Buffalo Bills 6 Carolina Panthers 9 (o-120) Chicago Bears 5 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 (o-120) Cleveland Browns 4 Dallas Cowboys 9.5 (o-120) Denver Broncos 8.5 (o-120) Detroit Lions 8 Green Bay Packers 10 (u-120) Houston Texans 8.5 (o-120) Indianapolis Colts 9 (u-115) Jacksonville Jaguars 5.5 (o-120) Kansas City Chiefs 9 (o-120) Los Angeles Chargers 7.5 Los Angeles Rams 5.5 (o-120) Miami Dolphins 7.5 Minnesota Vikings 8.5 New England Patriots 11 (o-120) New Orleans Saints 8.5 (u-120) New York Giants 9 (o-115) New York Jets 5.5 (o-120) Oakland Raiders 9.5 (o-120) Philadelphia Eagles 8.5 Pittsburgh Steelers 10.5 (o-120) San Francisco 49ers 4.5 Seattle Seahawks 10.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8 Tennessee Titans 9.5 (u-120) Washington Redskins 7.5 (o-120)

