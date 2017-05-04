Miley Cyrus Talks Getting Naked & Smoking Weed Before Returning To ‘The Voice’

Miley Cyrus is getting candid about drug use and revealing her decision to no longer appear naked ahead of her return to The Voice for Season 13.

Miley got seriously candid about her love of marijuana and why she’s no longer going to be stepping out in nipple pasties in a very revealing new interview with Billboard magazine, where Cyrus confirmed that she’s now clean and sober from any and all drugs as fans anticipate her return to The Voice later this year.

Speaking openly about drugs and her love of smoking weed, Cyrus told the music magazine that she actually hasn’t touched marijuana in three weeks, which Miley claimed is the longest she’s ever gone without the drug.

“I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now!” Miley said, admitting that getting clean from drugs is something she wanted to do for herself as she prepares to return to the spotlight on The Voice as well as releasing a new album.

Calling giving up smoking weed and drinking “easy,” Cyrus told the outlet she wouldn’t have given up drugs and alcohol if someone else had told her too and was only able to get clean because it was something she wanted for herself.

“It’s because it was on my time. I know exactly where I am right now,” Cyrus revealed of being sober, telling the outlet that she’s been using her time away from the spotlight to work on new music as she gears up to return to The Voice for Season 13.

“I want to be super clear and sharp,” Miley said of her newfound sobriety away from drugs and alcohol, “because I know exactly where I want to be.”

Miley Cyrus then went on to reveal that she’s ready to make her way back to The Voice after sitting out Season 12 to make way for returning coach Gwen Stefani and told the site that she’s excited to sit by Blake Shelton’s side again because she’s hoping to be more popular within the world of country music.

“I’m down for hanging with Blake. I actually want to take advantage of the fact that he’s there, [because] his fans don’t really take me seriously as a country artist,” Miley, who’s dipped her toe into the world of country music in the past, admitted. “The fact that country music fans are scared of me, that hurts me,” Cyrus said.

Miley then spoke out about the penchant for getting naked, seemingly vowing that she’ll no longer be appearing nude or nearly nude as she revealed that that part of her life was just part of her “political movement” at the time.

“All the nipple pastie s***, that’s what I did because I felt it was part of my political movement, and that got me to where I am now,” Cyrus said of getting naked, seemingly suggesting that getting naked and promoting nudity is no longer on her agenda since getting clean and sober just three weeks after alleged naked photos of Miley reportedly leaked online.

“I’m evolving, and I surround myself with smart people that are evolved,” Miley continued of her transformation.

Cyrus also admitted that she almost brought her political agenda to The Voice when she last appeared on the show last year, though Miley claimed it was her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth who convinced her not to get political on the NBC show just one day after it was announced that Donald Trump had beaten out Hillary Clinton.

Revealing that Liam urged her not to go to The Voice rehearsals that day, Cyrus told the magazine that he told her, “Don’t go and get into it with people right now because clearly unity is what we need.”

Miley was steadfast in her support for Clinton during the presidential campaign and even threatened to leave the country if Trump became president.

Miley is so far the only judge confirmed to return to The Voice for Season 13, which is expected to debut on NBC this fall while filming is expected to commence within the next few months – though fans will have to wait and see if Cyrus keeps her promise to keep her clothes on.

What do you think of Miley Cyrus’s confessions that she’s no longer going to be getting naked and is now clean and sober from drugs as she prepares for her return to The Voice?

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Amazon]