Val Chmerkovskiy And Normani Kordei Get Steamy Behind The Scenes: Are The ‘DWTS’ Partners Dating?

Val Chmerkovskiy may have found himself in a perfect situation this season on Dancing With the Stars. Not only is he partnered with a major frontrunner with Normani Kordei, but he could find romance with the Fifth Harmony star—or at least a showmance.

While Dancing With the Stars fans have been focused on the ultra hot chemistry between Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton, Normani and Val have been quietly racking up the leaderboard points.

Now, Chmerkovskiy and Kordei have upped the ante by releasing steamy behind-the-scenes photos that they posed for earlier this season while fans were busy shipping Sharna and Bonner. Just Jared Junior posted the snaps which show Normani and Val getting cozy behind the scenes of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Normani also dished about her relationship with Val, both on and off the DWTS set.

“He’s dope,” the singer said of Chmerkovskiy. “I have to say he’s a cool guy. Like inside and outside of rehearsal, he’s helped me in so many ways.”

While the couple earned their first perfect score of the season during last week’s movie night, Val is also helping his pretty partner with a serious back injury. While a doc told the Fifth Harmony beauty that her injury is serious enough that she could crack her hip if she doesn’t slow down, a doting Val is taking every precaution to make sure his girl stays safe.

“We need to communicate,” Chmerkovskiy told JJJ.

“She’s reluctant to kind of say anything extra and complain about anything, but this week I made it known that you need to speak up and if something hurts we need to take a break because we’ve still got three more weeks where we need to produce some great stuff. It’s not gonna get easier, but we need to be smarter and take care of ourselves.”

Val Chmerkovskiy clearly looks out for his partner. In fact, Normani previously told the Kyle and Jackie O radio show that he’s “like a big brother” to her.

Normani shut down the radio host question when he asked if she and Val would eventually “root,” by saying: “No. He’s like the homie. He really is.”

Catch #teamvalmani on @theellenshow 8th of May! #dwts #ellen A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on May 2, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

But earlier this year, a DWTS insider told Hollywood Life that Chmerkovskiy is always down for playing a dating game.

“Val is always up for any storyline during the seasons of Dancing With the Stars because he knows how to play the game and this year is no different,” the insider told Hollywood Life.

“If they want him to go down the ‘are they aren’t they’ route with a relationship rumor he is all about it. And Normani is down for anything to keep them both on the show for as long as possible because we all know it is equal parts dancing and equal parts popularity contest. So start expecting as the season begins and continues that they might be involved in rumors of a relationship.”

Val Chmerkovskiy has been at the center of a DWTS romance in the past. Last year, he dated his brother Maksim’s partner, Amber Rose. And in the past, Val had a steamy connection with celeb partners Kelly Monaco and Janel Parrish.

As for their strategy moving forward, Chmerkovskiy told Entertainment Tonight the goal is to make it to the DWTS finals and do a performance that “captures our energy and spirit.”

Normani and Val’s next dance will be a contemporary number to “Freedom” by Anthony Hamilton.

“It’s not an easy performance, but at the end of it, it will be waterworks all over the studio,” Chmerkovskiy told Glamour.

Take a look at the video below to see Val Chmerkovskiy and Normani Kordei’s amazing chemistry on Dancing With the Stars.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Marie Claire]