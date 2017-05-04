Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engaged? Buckingham Palace Meeting Sparks Royal Wedding Rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to get engaged, or at least that’s the speculation going on across all social media since Buckingham Palace called an “emergency meeting” this morning.

It might look like at first that people are jumping to conclusions, but they do have many good reasons to believe that Harry and Meghan are on the brink of getting engaged, as reported by Daily Record.

Not sure if this is confirmed. Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engaged: She’ll Be ‘America’s Princess’ By End Of Year https://t.co/nLHgotj9gx — R. R. Rogan ????✈???????? (@BelleTraveler) April 23, 2017

For one, all members of the royal family seem especially fond of Ms. Markle, if the last few months are any indication. As reported by the Inquisitr, the Suits actress doesn’t have to follow strict protocol anymore when entering Kensington Palace. Recent reports claim that she “virtually” lives there now and that the royal guards just wave her through every time she enters the palace.

“Harry has made it clear she’s to be treated like everyone else who lives there,” a source said in the newest issue of US Weekly.

In addition, Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, have reportedly given Meghan some helpful tips on how to handle being in the royal spotlight.

“She’s very much been accepted into the family,” the source says. “They are so happy to see Harry happy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend wedding, sparking engagement rumors yet again

Harry and Meghan attended their first wedding as a couple, fueling speculation that they are about to get engaged.

The pair has been photographed together basking in the Caribbean sunshine at the wedding of one of Harry’s best friends, Tom Inskip.

A friend close to Harry said this is the first time Harry and Markle have openly socialized with other people as a couple.

“This the first time that she and Harry have socialised so openly as a couple and is a significant step up in their relationship. “Make no mistake, he is heads over heels about her. This one could go all the way.”

Found some (blurry) #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle pics we hadn't seen before. Hand holding & question answered about Meghan's shoes ???? pic.twitter.com/igj3lVF35l — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) March 4, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went through a lot of trouble to keep their relationship private since romance rumors went their rounds on the web in early 2016. But now that the pair is more open about their romance, fans have begun speculating that the two are about to get engaged.

Engagement rumors started to heat up when Markle announced that she’ll be shutting down her lifestyle blog, The Tig. Fans speculated that Meghan decided to end the blog so she can prepare herself for an engagement and subsequently a royal wedding with Harry.

The rumors gained even more ground when it was reported that the actress was invited to Pippa Middleston’s wedding on May 20. People will remember that Kate’s sister imposed a “no ring, no bring” rule at her wedding, which means that only those who are engaged or married to any of her guests are allowed to attend the ceremony. The engagement speculations tapered a bit when People reported that Meghan will be attending the reception only, not the ceremony.

Was Prince Harry’s mental health breakthrough inspired by Meghan Markle?

Harry recently revealed to Telegraph that he sought counseling to find resolution for all the negative emotions that had been bottled up inside him for years since his late mother, Princess Diana, died when he was 12. Harry, who is busy promoting mental health awareness through the Heads Together campaign, said that he “shut down all his emotions” for nearly two decades since the death of his mother. For years, Harry said he always felt “on the verge of punching someone” and felt anxious during royal engagements.

Harry said that the counseling sessions were a tremendous help and that he is now in “a good place.”

“Because of this process. I’ve now been able to take my work seriously, been able to take my private life seriously as well.”

Was Harry’s decision to seek professional help influenced by his resolve to improve aspects of himself in preparation for embarking on a new life with Markle?

For now, all these are nothing more but speculation. The signs, however, are too many to be ignored.

Do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting engaged soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Images by Nicholas Hunt & Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images]