There’s no stopping Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romance from blossoming as the two are reportedly taking the next step in their relationship – moving in. Just after three months of going public with their sizzling romance, the singer and her professional baseball player beau have reportedly moved in.

According to sources for Life & Style magazine, Lopez and Rodriguez are moving forward in their relationship and are planning to move in together. An insider allegedly said that the former American Idol judge had asked Rodriguez to live with her in her Bel Air mansion, to which he agreed. The two appear to be inseparable and they seem to want to keep it that way by getting closer to each other.

Jennifer Lopez had already met Alex’s sister, as previously reported, and she had also taken her twins, Max and Emme, to meet his daughters, Natasha and Ella. Reportedly, J.Lo felt a bit worried about a potential rivalry among the children, considering they are close in age. But when the kids got together on a recent family vacation and got along so well, the “Booty” singer knew right then and there that she just had to be with Alex Rodriguez. The report mentioned how Jennifer saw the kids getting along so well as a chance to build the happy family she’s always wanted.

Me and my macho bello…#MetGala2017 #Valentino A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

With Jennifer and Alex getting more serious every day, reports have it that the power couple might even consider doing a reality show. The Shades of Blue actress recently had a meeting with an NBC executive and this fueled rumors about the possibility of her and Rodriguez signing on to do TV projects, Hollywood Life reported.

According to an insider for the publication, Jennifer Lopez is “totally open” to star in her own reality show that could also feature her boyfriend.

“She is no stranger to reality shows after having fun on American Idol, so doing something unscripted on TV would be no big deal for her. Jen is totally willing to try new things and her fans are everything to her, so any way she can get closer with them or bring entertainment to them would be a win.”

This would be exciting for fans rooting for J.Lo and A-Rod but unfortunately, nothing has been set in stone just yet. The publication explained that Lopez was just discussing her new show World of Dance and that Alex just got caught up in the rumors because of how inseparable they are.

Recently, Lopez got candid about her relationship with the former Yankees star. On The Ellen Degeneres Show, the 47-year-old dancer revealed that she was the first to make the move on Alex. She started the conversation, which then prompted Rodriguez to ask her out on a date. Lopez recalled the day that started her relationship with Rodriguez.

“It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by. Afterwards I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.'”

Jennifer also shared how Alex asked her out, saying that he texted her to have dinner. In March, the 41-year-old sports star broke his silence on his relationship with the “Ain’t Your Mama” hitmaker.

In an episode of The View,Rodriguez gushed about his new girlfriend, describing her as an “amazing girl” and “one of the smartest” people he’s met. He also went on to say how Lopez is an “incredible mother.”

As for talks of marriage, neither Jennifer Lopez nor Alex Rodriguez made a comment but rumor has it that the former is intent on marrying the latter before 2017 ends. Fans are already anticipating an engagement announcement from the celebrity couple soon.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]