Cash Me Outside Girl: Hacked, Hoaxed, Not Bashed, In Court For Theft

The infamous Cash Me Outside girl, Danielle Bregoli, is in big trouble nowadays.

One of the most popular memes of 2017, Danielle Bregoli, has been hoaxed and hacked recently, and now she’s expected to appear in court as she faces several juvenile charges, including theft.

tbh danielle bregoli got NO ROOM to say anything on met gala attire when she wears this pic.twitter.com/dZFeOh60C6 — أتمن سكي (@AUTUMNDAQUEEN) May 3, 2017

When 14-year-old Danielle Bregoli and her mother appeared on Dr. Phil last September, she instantly boosted the program’s ratings and went viral on the Internet for getting angry with the show’s audience and saying the phrase “cash me outside, how bow dah,” which – without her laughable accent – should have been “catch me outside, how about that?”

But it appears that someone has actually caught Danielle Bregoli outside, literally. And it’s all on a Facebook video. And it didn’t look pretty.

Danielle Bregoli, who was seemingly challenging the packed audience of Dr. Phil to a fight, took a beating from one girl in the middle of a suburban Florida street – though both the Cash Me Outside meme girl and her mom strongly deny that it was her on the video.

The video in question shows that a girl who looks like Danielle Bregoli get caught outside by another girl, who kept pulling the victim’s hair and brutally punching her in the head.

While it’s rather difficult to say for certain if it was Danielle Bregoli as the victim’s face cannot be clearly seen, the girl who takes a beating rocks the Cash Me Outside meme girl’s signature curly auburn locks – though without her signature long, polished nails, it appears.

Take me to church ⛪️ ????@goodboyshady A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Shortly after the Facebook video went viral, TMZ caught Danielle Bregoli outside of Los Angeles International Airport, and the 14-year-old Cash Me Outside girl denied getting beaten up. And she does have evidence to prove her side of the story!

Danielle Bregoli, who has apparently seen the disturbing video, explained that the victim in the video looks older, and plus the victim’s butt size isn’t quite the same as hers. Besides, the Cash Me Outside girl says she never goes outside without her bodyguard.

The Cash Me Outside Girl’s Bodyguard Has An Even More Outrageous Instagram Than Her…https://t.co/jrnVHbAilN pic.twitter.com/Y8iRBAmA1h — Viral Beast (@ViralBeast101) May 4, 2017

Danielle Bregoli’s mother also spoke to the media, saying that the victim in the video wasn’t her daughter. Barbara Bregoli, who last month was allegedly captured on a video beating her daughter, told Gossip Extra that they are now in Los Angeles and had been there for “almost a month” working on the Cash Me Outside meme girl’s reality TV show.

“She hasn’t been beaten since March 2016. That was the last time.”

Barbara Bregoli is clearly not telling the truth when she says her daughter Danielle Bregoli hasn’t been beaten since March 2016, as the video last month allegedly showed Barbara herself beating Danielle and calling her a “b*tch.” Besides, the list of fights the Cash Me Outside meme girl has been in also includes fights on a plane and in a bar in February.

just a small reminder sophia grace and danielle bregoli are the same age pic.twitter.com/ayKS5wdLoa —. (@summerchaneI) April 24, 2017

Something clearly doesn’t add up in Danielle Bregoli and her mom’s side of the story. The two may want to get their stories straight and start telling the truth, as the Cash Me Outside girl was set to appear in court late last month in her native Florida, where she faces several juvenile charges, including theft and filing a false police report, according to KIRO7.

Last month, Danielle Bregoli’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked by a group that from the looks of it expressed outrage at the Cash Me Outside girl’s disrespectful behavior toward her mother.

Danielle Bregoli’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were later recovered. The Cash Me Outside meme girl boasts 9.2 million followers on Instagram.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]