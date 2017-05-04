Kailyn Lowry Baby Daddy Wants Nothing Do With Her Unborn Child? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Ex-Hubby Javi Speaks Up

A Kailyn Lowry baby daddy does not want any relationship with her unborn child but the person in this report isn’t the one the rest of the internet is talking about.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry seems to be left on her own during a sensitive situation as her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin declares that he has no intention of having a relationship with her third baby in an interview with Radar Online.

Javi and Kailyn are currently co-parenting their son, 3-year-old Lincoln. On top of that, the 24-year-old dad also maintains a relationship with the newly single mother’s son with Jo Rivera.

☀️ sunshine & smiles at baseball today! #openingday A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

While he treats 7-year-old Isaac like his own, Javi refuses to create any kind of link with him and her third child.

“No I won’t have a relationship with the new baby,” he said to Radar.

According to the outlet, Javi and Kail ended their marriage because the Teen Mom 2 star refused to have another child with her then-husband. Months after their divorce was finalized, Kailyn then made a surprising announcement: she is pregnant a third time.

As it turns out, the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy number 3 is not Javi, who then reacted furiously at the news to the point that she was forced to file a protection from abuse order after “he allegedly showed up at her home aggressively.”

Javi later clarified that he signed the PFA consent at the time to prove that there was no abuse.

Of course, such a reaction could have been understandable considering how things turned out, and Javi’s refusal of any relationship with the child that resulted from Kailyn’s betrayal is justifiable. The bad thing about all these is that it would mean one less person she can count on in her time of need.

For those who haven’t heard, the MTV star seems to be expecting to raise her child on her own as recently revealed Kailyn Lowry baby daddy number 3 Chris Lopez seems to be abandoning his baby.

In fact, she once Tweeted that she “doesn’t need anyone” in response to a fan’s query about deciding on a baby name with her baby daddy.

Girl I don't need anyone to agree with me and I still can't decide ???????? https://t.co/BKj5dI1KAl — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 17, 2017

This comes just days after she posted about how she and the father of her unborn child are over.

Nothing you do or say can make someone want something. They have to want it on their own. #conclusion — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 12, 2017

She also posted about “toxic” people and retweeted posts from other people about “the person you’re with,” something that has been speculated to be caused by Chris Lopez.

Cut out those toxic to you & you'll see what you've been missing out on — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 23, 2017

There is just absolutely no reason anyone should show more love than the person you're with — RC. (@_RavenClinique) April 22, 2017

If the person you are with is not your #1 fan, recruit one of the regulars in your iMessages. — RC. (@_RavenClinique) April 22, 2017

Now that the mystery of the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy number 3 has been solved, people seem to believe that the internet will shut up about the entire thing, right? Wrong.

In fact, the new topic now is how the Teen Mom 2 star will be a single mother as Chris Lopez posts what In Touch Weekly described as a “priceless” reaction to the non-ceremonial blurting out of the secret Kailyn has been keeping all this time.

Mere hours after the announcement was made, this made it to Lopez’s Twitter account.

Whatever Chris meant with this post, it looks like it is being interpreted as a nonchalant reaction to the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy revelation on May 2 where she finally confirmed the speculations after getting fed up with the headlines.

Ancestry DNA & yeah he is… stop with the headlines already. https://t.co/tAB1ef6RHu — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017

On the bright side, Kailyn appears to be taking it all in stride despite the hardships as she shares photos of herself wearing the ceremonial graduation cap and gown, a sign that she will soon be a Bachelor’s degree holder.

Mom x3 + a degree ????????‍???? new blog post up on kaillowry.com of my grad pix shoot we did yesterday with the boys ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

???????????? turning the page to the newest chapter https://t.co/xe0akmN9p9 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 1, 2017

What did you think of this article? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates on the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy saga.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]