World War 3 News: American Commandos Are ‘Ready To Destroy’ Kim Jong-un’s Nuclear Missiles

Just after a day North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un warned the United States that Donald Trump’s show of force is pushing his country to start nuclear war, it is revealed that a troop of American commandos is all set to destroy the Korean peninsula’s nuclear missiles if the alleged war will lead to World War 3.

Ever since the tension between North Korea and the United States escalated, America’s nuclear warning system, DEFCON, remains heightened at threat level four. DEFCON level four means that the country has to increase their intelligence watch and strengthen their security measures. At the same time, the country’s Air Force and Armed Forces should be ready to deploy with under 15 minutes of warning.

U.S. Special Operation Command head, General Raymond A. Thomas, told Congress that American commandos will be permanently based near the reclusive state to destroy Kim Jong-un’s nuclear weaponry of conflict before a war between the United States and Korean peninsula breaks out.

The general added that their commandos are preparing themselves to destroy the nuclear weapons.

“We are actively pursuing a training path to ensure readiness for the entire range of contingency operations in which (special operations forces), to include our exquisite (countering weapons of mass destruction) capabilities, may play a critical role,” he added.

General Raymond A. Thomas further stated that their team of special operations is comprehensively improving their force structure and capabilities on the peninsula and across the region.

General Thomas further warned North Korea and it’s dictator Kim Jong-un that more than 8,000 American Army, Navy and Air Forces are deployed in 80 countries and they could all be re-deployed to Kim Jong-un’s country to destroy his nuclear missiles.

In a statement released by the North Korea Foreign Ministry (NKFM), Kim Jong-un’s regime has officially accused Donald Trump of driving their peaceful land into a dangerous phase. According to NKFM, if a nuclear war happens between these two countries, then “North Korea will surely win a victory in the death-defying struggle against the U.S. imperialists.”

The preparation against an alleged nuclear war that may lead to the greatest war of this generation comes as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that the United States is leaning hard into the Republic of China to see if they can try to convince North Korea to stop their nuclear tests.

“We are preparing additional sanctions if it turns out North Korea’s actions warrant additional sanctions,” Mr. Tillerson told State Department employees.

The warnings from China were not well accepted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). After it was revealed that the United States and China are together in this fight against Kim Jong-un’s nuclear weapon tests, KCNA fired back at China and stated that, “It [China] had better ponder over the grave consequences to be entailed by its reckless act of chopping down the pillar of North Korea-China relations. A string of absurd and reckless remarks are now heard from China every day only to render the present bad situation tenser.”

Meanwhile, a White House official has claimed that Kim Jong-un’s show of using his nuclear weapons against the United States may be his way to take over South Korea. A White House official, Matt Pottinger, said Kim’s nuclear program may be designed to force the United States to leave the peninsula and abandon U.S.-South Korea relations.

“They have made no secret in conversations they’ve had with former American officials, for example, and others that they want to use these weapons as an instrument of blackmail to achieve other goals, even including perhaps the coercive reunification of the Korean peninsula one day,” he added.

[Featured Image by KRT via AP Video/AP Images]