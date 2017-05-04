Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth: Inside Their Second Shot At Love

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are a couple that can be considered the best example that everybody deserves a second chance as the “Wrecking Ball” singer shares how they managed to get back with each other despite the messy breakup.

In the latest cover story of Billboard, Cyrus revealed some juicy details about her second engagement with Hemsworth together with other interesting facts that has never been known to the public.

According to the 24-year-old singer, she and Liam had to “refall for each other” after breaking up.

“After you guys broke up, you said something like, ‘I’m so immersed in work, I can’t even think about it,'” Billboard said about their breakup. In response, Miley explained why they called it quits in the first place.

“Yeah, but also ’cause I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.'”

For those who haven’t been up to speed about the couple’s love story, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the set of the film adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks best-seller The Last Song. After hitting off during their first onscreen team-up, rumors emerged that they have been seeing each other behind the camera.

Long story short, they were first engaged in June 2012 while in an on-again, off-again relationship for two years.

2012 Oscar throwback !!!! Ps I look weird! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:19am PST

A romance timeline for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth courtesy of Perez Hilton also showcased how the two had a whirlwind kind of relationship which later ended in breakup marked by the 24-year-old singer’s release of her hit single “Wrecking Ball” in 2013.

At the time, Miley flaunted an interesting—albeit drastic—change in style that was emphasized by her super-short hairdo and the amount of nudity in her music videos.

By the time they got back together, several rumors emerged that they jumped into marriage with a secret wedding, including one that was sparked by a social media post from Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, that was previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Unfortunately, this time, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are taking it slow as a report from Hollywood Life claims that the 24-year-old The Voice coach plans to have kids and get married in two or three years.

According to the outlet’s source, Miley is putting her career at the top of her priority list before taking her relationship with Liam to another level.

“Miley wants to make a major splash when she returns to the limelight.”

“Once she returns to The Voice [next fall], she wants to put out new music, tour and so much more. She wants to perform at Coachella and be involved in a future Super Bowl, either doing the halftime show or National Anthem,” the source revealed of Miley’s plans.

The insider further explained that the “Wrecking Ball” singer “wants to check off many major career goals” first before getting the highly anticipated Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth nuptials.

“Marriage and kids are way down the list of what she wants to achieve in the next two, three years.”

Despite the long wait, it seems like the couple maintains a happy and healthy relationship as Miley even shared how Liam didn’t want to be called “straight,” in the interview with Billboard.

“I always get in trouble for ­generalizing straight men, ’cause straight men can be my worst nightmare ­sometimes,” she said.

“And I’m with a straight dude. But he’s always like, ‘Well, don’t call me that!'”

For those who may have forgotten, Miley is a self-declared pansexual which is kind of similar to being a bisexual “but even more fluid,” according to the Urban Dictionary.

@liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day ❤️???????? A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:44am PST

By the looks of it, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth seem to be happy with each other and with themselves. Don’t you agree?

Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates on your favorite Hollywood celebrities.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]