Rob Kardashian’s recent Instagram post drew various reactions after he bluntly claimed that an 88-year-old grandma looks better than her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Is bad blood brewing between the two siblings?

On Wednesday, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a mocking post about Kylie Jenner. In the said post, the 30-year-old father of one shared a split image of the Life Of Kylie star and 88-year-old internet sensation Nan, also known as Baddie Winkle. The side by side photo featured the youngest Jenner and Baddie donning a strikingly similar grey Fashion Nova suit.

Apparently, Rob Kardashian made a comparison between the two and bluntly chose the older Baddie, claiming that she wore it better than Kylie Jenner.

“Sorry Kylie, Baddie looks better in @fashionnova.”

Sorry Kylie, Baddie looks better in @fashionnova ???????? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Rob Kardashian’s post drew various reactions from fans. While some find it humorous, others did not find it funny at all. Many were quick to criticize the Arthur George owner for seemingly dissing his younger sister.

One user pointed out, “Lol but when you need your little sister to take care of you and lend you her house then you respect her lol,” while another one wrote, “Why y’all had to put her up there to compete with an old lady? Put some body else just saying.”

Another user even brought up Blac Chyna and how she allegedly took advantage of Rob Kardashian, “How do you bash your sister when the woman you running after doesn’t even want you, she just used you! Open your eyes, Rob, Chyna played you good!”

Follow my Snapchat —> ???? ROBPHUCKEDME ???? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Rob Kardashian’s recent diss to Kylie Jenner may have stemmed from previous conflicts in the family and his baby mama Blac Chyna, reports claim. It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been through a lot of family dramas, most of them documented on their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner, in particular, got herself tangled in Rob Kardashian’s complicated lovelife with Blac Chyna. The cosmetics mogul used to date rapper Tyga, who happens to be the father of Blac Chyna’s son King Cairo. The tension continues even after the reality star broke up with Tyga months ago.

Kylie in Blac Chyna's snapchat (blacchynala) A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 21, 2016 at 2:01pm PDT

Last year, Rob Kardashian also threw shade at Kylie Jenner for allegedly not inviting his baby mama to a family baby shower. Apparently, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters organized a baby shower for Rob before the birth of his daughter Dream. However, the first time dad accused his younger sister of cutting out Blac Chyna in the special family event.

Rob Kardashian reportedly tweeted Kylie Jenner’s personal phone number to his seven million Twitter followers. In his tweet, he also slammed his family for allegedly not inviting Blac Chyna.

“Didn’t invite the mother of my child to a baby shower you were all trying to throw for me. You all must have lost your damn minds…”

#metgala2017 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Just recently, Kylie Jenner expressed her dismay about Blac Chyna, after the mother of two reportedly broke things in her house which Rob Kardashian was renting. Apparently, the on-and-off couple got into a heated argument, which led to Blac Chyna trashing Kylie Jenner’s mansion.

“My mom calls me to kind of keep me informed on what’s going on in my home,” she revealed. “And apparently, Chyna threw something at my television that I left there.”

“It’s just a little disrespectful and I wouldn’t do that in anyone else’s home.”

In the same episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star also revealed how she was trying to put all the dramas behind that’s why she agreed to have Rob Kardashian rent one of her mansions for his growing family.

“I agreed, cause me and Chyna kinda put everything behind us, and my brother seemed really happy and I wanted him to enjoy his new life and I wasn’t here to block anyone’s blessing.”

In the end, Kylie Jenner, as well as the rest of her sisters, all shared the same sentiment — Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship has always been toxic.

“It’s really hard to support a relationship that’s really unhealthy, especially when it’s hurting my brother and now it’s affected me,” Kylie reiterated. “I just wish they could just stop this kind of roller-coaster ride.”

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]