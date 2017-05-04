Why Caitlyn Jenner ‘Threw A Copy’ Of Her Memoir On Kylie Jenner’s Bed

Caitlyn Jenner got candid about her troubled relationship with the rest of the Jenner-Kardashian family, which began crumbling after the former I Am Cait star came out as a transgender woman two years ago.

Putting the gender reassignment surgery gossip to bed, and 5 more revelations from Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir: https://t.co/5LzIk1wXiS pic.twitter.com/olltXr1DB5 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 30, 2017

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM last Wednesday, Caitlyn Jenner revealed that her former stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian hasn’t spoken to her in more than two years!

Caitlyn Jenner, who is currently promoting her new book The Secrets of My Life, which explores the struggles of Caitlyn as a woman following her transition from Bruce Jenner to a transwoman, also revealed that her ex-wife Kris Jenner phoned her after the book was released and “said she never wanted to talk to me again.”

So it looks like Caitlyn Jenner is not on speaking terms with at least two members of the Jenner-Kardashian family.

Caitlyn Jenner says it’s “sad” that Khloe Kardashian, who turns 33-years-old this June, “doesn’t want to talk to me,” according to Us Weekly.

“She hasn’t talked to me in, like, two years.”

#blacktwitter Caitlyn Jenner Defends her Memoir in New Interview, Talks About Kris, being close to Kim, Khloe not… https://t.co/6PByQFK1yk pic.twitter.com/Wxst6cQaGf — Is It Just Us (@isitjustus2) April 30, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner feels hurt about being distant from her former stepdaughter, as she says she had been “very very close” to Khloe before the falling out, adding that she had raised her for 23 years.

Saying that she met Khloe when she was 5-years-old, Caitlyn Jenner explains that it particularly “hurts” that her former stepdaughter called her a “liar” on Howard Stern shortly after Caitlyn announced in 2015 her new identity as a transwoman.

“And that kind of p*ssed me off too cause I never lied to her, you know, if I didn’t tell her everything. First of all, she never asked.”

Caitlyn Jenner went on to add that Khloe’s older sister Kim Kardashian did ask Caitlyn about her transition from man to a transwoman. Caitlyn says that they had this conversation before she went public with her big revelation in 2015.

“I don’t know if I got too heavily into actually transitioning but I told her all my story.”

Kim Kardashian just trashed Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir: https://t.co/pgNVk3VRWT pic.twitter.com/1aleKj3tnj — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) April 28, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner says she is “sorry” that her new book, The Secrets of My Life, upset her ex-wife Kris Jenner so much that she actually stopped talking to her after reading it.

The Olympic gold medalist also says that she hasn’t called her back after that conversation, adding that she doesn’t want their falling out to “alienate me from my children.”

While Caitlyn Jenner says she is not sure how her relationship with her own daughters with Kris – 21-year-old Kendall and 19-year-old Kylie – are going to be affected by the new memoir, which seemingly alienates Caitlyn’s former stepchildren from her, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she did not give her daughter advanced copies of the book.

Only when the memoir officially came out, Caitlyn Jenner says she “threw it on Kylie’s bed” and gave another copy to Kendall the day before her interview with Cohen, according to People magazine.

So it looks like Caitlyn Jenner could still face a pushback from her own daughters with Kris, when Kendall and Kylie finish reading the memoir of their former dad.

Kim Kardashian on Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir: “Tell your story but just don’t bash other people”: https://t.co/CddOsc3gDV #EllenShow pic.twitter.com/o9F383JNfL — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 28, 2017

During the interview, Caitlyn Jenner also spoke about the controversial Pepsi commercial her daughter Kendall starred in earlier this month.

Earlier this month, the soft drink giant had to pull the protest-themed commercial, which caused quite a stir among Americans who thought it was wrong that the company used imagery of protests to sell its products.

And Caitlyn Jenner says she “felt sorry” for her daughter after that controversial Pepsi ad. But the former I Am Cait star went on to defend Kendall, saying that she’s a model.

At first glance, Caitlyn Jenner says she thought the Pepsi commercial was “cool” and “cute,” adding that she didn’t see “all the other things” that got Americans up in arms.

[Featured Image Collaboration by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Brandon Bourdages/Shutterstock]