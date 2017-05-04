Jana Duggar Fans Think She’s Courting A Longtime Duggar Family Friend

Jana Duggar’s love life continues to be a hot topic among fans of of her famous family, and now there’s speculation that the Counting On star has found love with a young man who she first met years ago.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With Fundies Tumblr shared a video of Jim Bob Duggar hanging out at a bowling alley with Jonathan Hartono, someone who has been close friends with the Duggar family for many years. Jonathan first posted the video as part of an Instagram Story, and he wrote that he was spending some “1 on 1” time with Jim Bob.

“Calling it 1 on 1 sounds like they are on a date,” one fan commented.

After viewing the video, fans on the Dedicated to the Duggars Tumblr began speculating that Jim Bob and Jonathan’s bowling alley “date” wasn’t just a friendly competition. They believe that Jonathan wanted to get Jim Bob alone so that he could ask for permission to court the only adult Duggar daughter who is still single: 27-year-old Jana.

“Okay, so how often does Jim Bob go one on one with young men unless they are interested in a daughter of his?” one fan wrote. “Do you think Jonathan Hartono could be interested in Jana??”

“You know, while we all know that the Hartano kids are long-time pals with the Duggars, it’s worth noting that when Joy Anna announced her courtship to a looong-time family friend, everyone on here said, ‘We could have seen this coming so long ago…’ So you just never know if something might blossom into more than friendship down the road,” another commented.

As People reports, Austin Forsyth asked Jim Bob Duggar for permission to court Joy-Anna last November. Austin and his family have been friends with the Duggars for fifteen years. Jonathan Hartono hasn’t known Jana Duggar quite as long, but they do go way back. According to the Duggar Family Blog, Jana and her twin brother, John-David, befriended Jonathan and his sister, Jennifer, during a 2010 mission trip to Southeast Asia. Jonathan is sitting next to Jana in the photo below, which he shared on Instagram last March.

Missing my 19 siblings so bad! Love you all! @duggarfam A post shared by Jonathan Hartono (@jonathanehari) on Mar 16, 2016 at 4:53am PDT

Jennifer and Jonathan have stayed with the Duggars before, and they consider the family’s house their “home away from home.” Jonathan used to share occasional Facebook posts about life with the Duggars.

“Josiah duggar was tickling me all day long!” he wrote of a 2010 Thanksgiving visit.

“Duggars is cooking 60 instant noodles at once!” read a message he posted in March 2011.

According to the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page, Jana and her family recently spent some time with Jonathan at the Institute in Basic Life Principles Family Conference in Big Sandy, Texas.

According to his Facebook page, Jonathan Hartono is originally from Jakarta, Indonesia. He studied Sports Management at Pensacola Christian College in Florida, and his LinkedIn page says that he’s currently employed as a Business Development Manager at Accomas Pertiwi, a company in Jakarta that makes paper fastener products.

If Jonathan really is interested in Jana Duggar, his occupation might be a deal breaker. As Entertainment Tonight reports, Jana has said that she’s looking for “a hard-working guy versus an office job guy.” She also told the Counting On cameras that her future husband will be someone who has “dirt under the nails.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, many Duggar fans think that Jana and former NFL star Tim Tebow would be a match made in heaven, but members of the Free Jinger web forum believe that Jana is looking for a husband who is more like her twin brother.

“I don’t think it’s creepy that she might want a guy like her twin,” wrote one commenter. “She hasn’t had any opportunity to date, so she has to look closer to home for a role model. She doesn’t seem to want a preacher like her sisters, or an arrogant a**hole like her brother. I hope she finds what she wants and is happy.”

“There’s her father who is a raging narcissist, her oldest brother the child molester, Gothard the sexual predator. It makes sense she’d idealise someone like her simple but hard working brother as the ‘ideal’ type of man,” another commenter agreed. “Her extremely sheltered upbringing has limited her opportunities to actually get to know different types of guys.”

Do you think Jana Duggar would court Jonathan Hartono if he did ask Jim Bob for permission to pursue a relationship with her? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]