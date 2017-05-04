What Is Going On At Buckingham Palace? – ‘Emergency Meeting’ Called As Rumors Of Prince Philip’s Death Swirl

The entire world was sent into a frightening turmoil late on Wednesday evening as an “emergency meeting” was called at Buckingham Palace in the middle of the night. No-one knew the meeting was going to be called or even what is being talked about at it. Rumors immediately began flying as social media thought it could be about Prince Harry’s relationship or even the deaths of Prince Philip or Queen Elizabeth II.

As reported by ABC 7, the royal staff from across the country were called to Buckingham Palace around 1:30 a.m. local time in London for this emergency meeting. It is not known what the meeting is about or even who all is there, but rumors are starting to fly.

The Royal Standard, a flag which lets the country know that Queen Elizabeth II is inside Buckingham Palace, was up overnight. A statement was not yet released by the palace and no-one has any idea what is going on.

It may be needless to say, but the rumors are running wild in every single direction.

As rumors of the Queen’s death or Prince Philip’s death continued to swirl and swarm social media, news outlets didn’t know what to report. There was even one point where a New Zealand outlet had reportedly received word directly from Buckingham Palace confirming that neither one of them were dead.

According to TVNZ, an unnamed source reportedly told them that the emergency meeting was not to announce the death of Her Majesty or her husband Prince Philip. Per that source, the rumors of either one of them dying were completely false.

“You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead.”

While these types of meetings where all of the royal staff are summoned to Buckingham Palace are not completely out of the question, one at this late hour is seen as “highly unusual.” The meeting in the middle of the night is what has brought about all of the rumors and false reports without any kind of confirmation from the palace.

Soon, word of an official announcement coming at 8 a.m. London time was reported.

With no official word coming from the Royal Family or Buckingham Palace, all of the assumptions continued and speculation began to rise. Twitter reports had the flags at half mast and even said the Royal Standard was flying at that level which it had never done before.

Many were asking for photographic proof of the flags being flown at half mast, and a picture came along, but it proved that rumor wrong.

The Daily Star has also confirmed that the flags are not at half mast which means there is no proof that anyone has died. As more people began moving away from the idea that a royal death had taken place, many started to think the “emergency meeting” was about Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle.

Whatever the case may be, the Queen calling an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace in the middle of the night has turned the world upside-down. Many are hoping that the news is not dire and that she and Prince Philip are alive and well. Others feel it may be something simple or could deal with Prince Harry’s relationship or another child for Prince William. As of this writing, the full truth is not known and everyone must merely wait and try to make it through the rumors.

[Featured Image by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images]