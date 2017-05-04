Just when the world thought nothing could break Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt apart, the power couple surprised everyone with their divorce news back in September 2016. For the first time, the 53-year-old actor breaks his silence and talks about how he is doing now after the split.

In an exclusive interview with the GQ Style for its summer edition, the Allied actor touched on the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie divorce issue, how he quit drinking, and how he is trying to be better in putting his family first. In one of the highlights of his interview, Brad shared that he does not want to go into a nasty custody battle in court. His split with Angelina is a painful and shocking event for their children as they see their family “ripped apart” in just a blink of an eye.

Pitt said nobody really wins in court, and one party would just end up more hurt than the other, as things that don’t really matter would be brought up. Angelina agrees with him; she previously said they will end the divorce with their children’s protection at the top of it. They are still working on the custody of their kids—Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Brad admitted that the past six months had been chaotic, and he had spent the past year drinking too much to cope with his personal circumstances, which he said were “self-inflicted.” He now revealed he has quit drinking alcohol, replacing it with cranberry juice and fizzy water, and he has just started therapy. Pitt had been boozing all his life, but the past year it was so much that it became a problem. He said he doesn’t want to live like that anymore, and so he is happy to quit and be done with it. He’s been sober for about half a year now.

Moreover, the events in the past six months made Brad want to be better at putting his family first and listening to his children. “Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I’m not hearing,” he told GQ Style.

Brad Pitt carries on despite being alone amid the whole Pitt-Jolie divorce ordeal. His film Allied came out in November, and his War Machine project will be released on Netflix this month. Immediately after the divorce was filed by his estranged wife, he crashed at his friend David Fincher’s house in Santa Monica for over a month. He now stays in his home at Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, where he has lived since 1994 and which he refers to as the childhood home of their children.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie first broke her silence about her breakup with Pitt in an interview with BBC back in February. She did not want to say much about it, but tearfully shared it was a very difficult time for the whole family. She said her focus is their children, and she wants this event to make them come out stronger and closer than ever. She added, “We are and forever will be family.” She made her first major public appearance with her children during the premiere of her latest movie, First They Killed My Father.

Brangelina’s divorce news came out in September after a reported altercation between Brad and their eldest Maddox during a flight on a private plane after a vacation. Brad was said to be drunk and got verbally and physically abusive with his son. Angelina filed for divorce a few days later, citing irreconcilable differences. Nevertheless, Brad and Angelina don’t want any ill will between them and are working together to sort things out. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been a couple for 10 years and were married in 2014.

