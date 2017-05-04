Looks like Kim Kardashian is finally ready to put her traumatic Paris heist behind as the reality star is officially back in the limelight with a new reality show. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is in full swing as she searches for the newest member of her beauty squad in Glam Masters.

In a recent Instagram post, Kim revealed that she is about to launch the newest addition to her long list of projects — executive producing her own reality show, Glam Masters. The reality queen confirmed that the new Lifetime reality competition will help her find the perfect member for her exclusive glam squad.

Kardashian, who is known for being a fashionista, is giving her fans the opportunity to join her in the show and, hopefully, in her beauty team. The 36-year-old mother of two is encouraging beauty and fashion enthusiasts to showcase their skills through Glam Masters.

In the close-up photo, Kim can be seen looking glamorous with the new smoky Pat McGrath Dark Star 006 eye makeup. The reality star captioned it with, “New project alert! So excited I get to work with @lifetimetv on my new show #GlamMasters to search for the newest member of my glam world!”

New project alert! ???? So excited I get to work with @lifetimetv on my new show #GlamMasters to search for the newest member of my glam world! ???????? Head over to mylifetime.com/GlamMasters to apply! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 3, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Kardashian also urges fans and makeup aficionados to visit Lifetime’s official website to apply for Glam Masters. Although no further details were revealed, sources claimed that the new reality show will begin production soon.

In addition, reports also revealed that the grand winner of the reality competition will officially join Kim’s high-profile glam team including Mario Dedivanovic, Joyce Bonelli, Jen Atkin, and Hrush Achemyan.

However, one must undergo intensive application process in order to get in the show. According to sources, interested applicants must answer various beauty- and fashion-related questions like, “How would you describe your makeup philosophy or point of view?” “What is your biggest insecurity?” and “What is the one beauty product you cannot live without?”

PRE MET A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

According to Lifetime, four contestants will go head-to-head on each week’s episode of Glam Masters and only a few will eventually make it to the finals. In the end, only one will be chosen to be the grand winner of the competition and will be hailed “Beauty Director for Kardashian Apps.”

Lifetime’s EVP and head of programming, Liz Gateley, already expressed her excitement and optimism about Kim’s Glam Masters. In a statement released recently, Gateley reiterated that this opportunity comes just once in a lifetime, particularly to Kardashian fans.

“We are so excited to bring Kim’s trend-setting vision of style and beauty to television’s newest competition series. The stakes couldn’t be higher with the chance to work with one of the most successful entrepreneurs and brands on the planet.”

themasterclass.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Meanwhile, Kim also expressed her excitement about Glam Masters. The controversial reality star admitted that she is a certified “beauty junkie” and that she has always been fascinated about makeup.

“I’m such a beauty junkie and am fascinated by how artists are able to transform someone’s look with makeup and couldn’t be more ecstatic for them to show what they can really do.”

Kardashian’s newest project comes after her brief hiatus caused by the life-changing robbery. It can be recalled that Kim was held at gunpoint at her hotel room in Paris, France. A few months later, it was reported that the French police have arrested 17 suspects.

In the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim shared her thoughts about the recent progress of her Paris heist case. The reality star praised the authorities for diligently working on the case.

“I honestly never thought that they would catch the robbers. I just thought so much time has gone on and I didn’t really realize how diligent the French police were being and just all the hard work they were really putting into it.”

Simplicity this year #MetGala2017 #VivienneWestwood #YeezyHeels A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

The said incident also changed Kardashian’s perspective in life. Apparently, the traumatic scenario led to Kim’s decision to be less flashy and materialistic, especially in social media. According to Kim, the robbery opened up her eyes to a whole different world.

“It definitely opened up my eyes to a whole different world that I can’t erase — I can’t go backwards. Life is always going to be different. Now I just have to be super aware of everything that I do and who I share it with.”

