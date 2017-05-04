Sometimes it is hard to tell when someone is joking on social media like Twitter, but many fans of RHOA star Kim Zolciak think that even if she was joking about pimping her 20 year old daughter Brielle Biermann out to Chrissy Teigen for John Legend tickets. Kim Zolciak Biermann said that son Kash is dying to see Teigen’s husband in concert, but most fans think there has to be a better way to get the child some ticket’s to Legend’s Atlanta show.

The odd, likely tongue-in-cheek conversation took place late Wednesday night on Twitter between RHOA Kim Zolciak Biermann and model, Chrissy Teigen. And then Chrissy Teigen, funny and on-point as usual, responded jokingly that the show isn’t “that good,” and she would hook Kim, Brielle, and Kash up “without the oral.”

@Kimzolciak Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

Understandably, some fans were pretty creeped out that Kim would even joke about pimping out her daughter.

“Just a suggestion, but you know you can just go on Ticketmaster and not pimp out your daughter?”

Even fans of RHOA who like Kim think this is a bit low.

“Like you Kim but that is seriously gross pretty sure you shouldn’t suggest the idea even if it is a joke?”

Bikini line coming soon ???? we use only the BEST fabric! ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Many fans have wondered at the age of 20, what Brielle Biermann is going to do with her life, in order to be taken seriously, and jokes like this are not helping her image. Most of the conversations about her lately involve whether or not she has had breast augmentation, or butt implants. She Knows explains that Brielle Biermann doesn’t have a lot of prospects, and even her mother is wondering when she is going to get her act together.

“Instead, it looks like Biermann will learn the hard way that the perks of reality star life don’t last forever. Yes, she made a few steps toward adulthood last season, even going so far as to check out the west coast and see what life might be like as the next Giuliana Rancic. But now she’s back at square one, with no job or education, and no prospects to speak of.”

But Kim Zolciak has not made any great efforts to encourage any of her children to be independent. But Brielle tends to shrug off all responsibilities, preferring instead to spend her time on Snapchat, or posing for Instagram, and she rarely presents a natural image, preferring instead to walk around, overly made up, looking a bit like someone who might be pimped out, according to fans.

Because Brielle Biermann doesn’t seem to have any skills, some fans are wondering why she isn’t in college.

“Get into school or you will be silly like your mama. Can you even get into @ EmoryUniversity or UGA?”

Super fun meeting @kimzolciakbiermann & @briellebiermann they were super sweet and hot hot hot????????????????????.. At the premiere party for #strut @oxygen #blondes #cassandracass #kimzolciakbiermann #briellebiermann A post shared by Cassandra Cass (@cassandracass21) on Sep 12, 2016 at 9:30pm PDT

But even though Kim Zolciak is comfortable making jokes about who Brielle could service for concert tickets, she also has gone public saying that Brielle has not had even half of the plastic surgery that people claim she has had. Kim has said that she will not pay for Brielle to have her breasts of butt done until after she has children.

And Kim says she gets annoyed when people say that Brielle has had things done when she hasn’t.

“I get irritated when they come for Brielle. I think people have calmed down about the nose — Brielle has not had a nose job.”

Kim says that Brielle has had her lips done, but her nose is the same nose as Kim has, and Kim’s mother has.

Did you think Kim Zolciak’s comments to Chrissy Teigen about Brielle Biermann having oral sex for concert tickets was funny or gross? Let us know below!

