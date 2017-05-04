Kylie Jenner is said to be worried about showing her split from Tyga on her forthcoming reality show, it’s been alleged.

The reality star is particularly worried since it only took her two weeks before falling head over heels in love with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, who she has now been dating for four weeks, sources reveal.

The couple kicked things off at Coachella when they were seen holding hands, and since then, Kylie Jenner has flown all over the country with Scott, such as celebrating his birthday in Boston and attending basketball games with him.

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner at the Houston vs. OKC game ???? pic.twitter.com/ZGMvNSrbSx — fire hip hop ???? (@FIREHlPHOP) April 27, 2017

It goes without saying that Kylie Jenner is certainly in love.

The problem, however, is that Kylie fears how she will be perceived once her reality show, Life of Kylie, which airs on the E! network later this year, as confirmed by E! Online.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kylie Jenner has already been shooting episodes for the forthcoming series, meaning that her split from Tyga will certainly be documented, and so will her romance with Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner’s biggest concern is how people will look at her since she spent more than two years with Tyga but found herself in a new relationship just two weeks after ending things with the “Rack City” star, giving the impression it wasn’t hard for her to move on.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still sparking romance rumors after partying in Boston: https://t.co/QTQitJP5xb pic.twitter.com/oyjpCqk8qB — E! News (@enews) April 30, 2017

Hollywood Life claims that Kylie Jenner is beyond excited to have her own reality show, but it’s going to be difficult for her to watch the episodes and checking her social media timeline to see what fans are making of the episodes regarding her split from Tyga and her sudden decision to date Travis Scott.

“That includes her dealing with the breakup with Tyga, her dating Travis Scott, how they came to be a couple, and what it’s like for her to be crushing on a new boyfriend,” an insider tells the celebrity news site.

“Kylie Jenner is excited to be venturing off on her own but she will also include some of her famous sisters to help with some of the episodes. She has been busy filming and can’t wait for the premiere date which will be announced soon.”

Kylie Jenner was said to have inked the deal with E!, convinced that by having her own reality show, it would give fans a glimpse into her life, as the 19-year-old tries to establish herself as more of a businesswoman, having already found success with her lip kit collection.

The lip kit collection alone is said to be making Kylie Jenner millions in earnings, which has now led her to branch out into more cosmetics, ranging from different eyeliners, bronzer palettes, extensions, and so much more.

Aside from showing herself to be a hard-working 19-year-old, Kylie Jenner will keep the show as authentic as possible and not shy away from the fact that she ended a two-year relationship with Tyga, only to find herself falling in love with Travis a few weeks later.

Kylie Jenner is prepared to be judged for making such a decision so soon, but that’s the reality of the situation and she sees no reason to shy away from it.

The E! network has yet to announce a premiere date for the debut episode of Life of Kylie.

As for her relationship with Travis, Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm reports that she’s seeing the rapper.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]