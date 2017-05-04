Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Divorce: Is He Alcoholic? Actor Breaks His Silence For The First Time Post-Divorce

The Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie divorce has given birth to a collection of speculations about the former couple, but the World War Z star has never opened up about how he’s taking it — until now.

Brad Pitt’s high-profile split with Angelina Jolie has become the talk of town but it seems like the only two people who rarely talk about it in public are the parties involved which practically opened up the doors for rumors to plague the long-time couple.

Between the two, the UN Ambassador and mother-of-six was the first to open up about it in an interview with BBC. At the time, she revealed how it had been a “difficult year” for her family after the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie divorce.

Now, Brad Pitt has broken his silence and talked about the “self-inflicted” destruction of his relationship, saying what made it worse was that it “ripped apart” his family, in GQ Style‘s latest cover story.

Brad Pitt breaks his silence on Angelina Jolie divorce, quitting drinking https://t.co/OV5d6DgzXd pic.twitter.com/g04YAXOFyN — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2017

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called,” he said, referring to how it all started.

Those who have been tuning in to Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie divorce updates would know that Jolie filed for a divorce in September following Pitt’s altercation with their 15-year-old son Maddox. While the actor has been cleared of the accusation in the end, it still marred how people saw him.

Fortunately, the messy split has turned for the better as Pitt now reveals to GQ that he and Angelina had been working hand-in-hand to make co-parenting work amid the divorce case.

“And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best.”

He then went on to recall something he heard about divorce cases and pondered on it while reflecting on how the year went for him amid the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie divorce.

“I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court — it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse,'” he said.

“And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred.”

At that point, Pitt expressed his gratitude about having Angelina amidst it all, still referring to her as his “partner.”

“And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

While gossipers might take this as a sign of a Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie divorce reversal, there appears to be no other progress on that subject as of the actor’s GQ interview.

Going back to the GQ interview, Pitt also admitted that he had a problem — an alcohol one. According to him, he stopped everything — smoking pot and such — when he started his family with Angie.

“I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much,” he said.

“And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”

He then revealed how he went to therapy for his alcohol problem and happily announced his sobriety for half a year saying, “It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

What do you think of this revelation? Share with us your comments below and stay tuned for more updates on the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie divorce.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]