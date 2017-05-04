Kailyn Lowry, Chris Lopez: Four Things To Know About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Baby Daddy

The news about Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy is finally out. After rumors, hints, and denials, the Teen Mom 2 star has confirmed the identity of the father of her unborn child to be Chris Lopez. For followers of the MTV reality series, Lopez is a familiar person since his name has been in the headlines ever since the news of Lowry’s third pregnancy broke out.

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez is her good friend and now that the secret is out, it is expected that the spotlight will soon be on him. So what is there to know about this mysterious man?

He once posted a cryptic tweet that led fans to believe he is really the father

Kailyn Lowry wrote in a blog post in February to announce her third pregnancy. At that time, she didn’t say anything about the child’s father. Since her announcement, speculation was rife as to who the father was. Fans were quick to pick up a post from Chris Lopez saying sorry to his “miracle child.” While this may seem nothing out of the ordinary, the post, which has since been deleted, received only one like and it was from Lowry.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 1, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Another hint came from Lowry herself when she hosted an Instagram Live session with her fans, in which she was asking for baby name suggestions. One fan suggested the name “Holden,” then Kailyn went on to say that it would be easy for “Chris” to make fun of that name. In another instance, she introduced her baby bump as “Baby lo.”

Chris’ reaction to his identity going public

On April 2, after months of seemingly endless news about Kailyn’s mystery baby daddy, she confirmed the news on Twitter that Chris is indeed the father of her third child. Hours after the announcement, Lopez took to Twitter to share his reaction, but instead of putting it in words, he just let the emojis and Supernatural‘s Dean Winchester’s GIF do the talking.

Chris’ involvement in Kailyn Lowry’s child

As previously reported, Kailyn’s publicist confirmed that the baby daddy is her friend but it remains to be seen how involved Chris Lopez would be. In a recent blog post, which has since been deleted, Kailyn expressed her concerns about raising the baby without getting some help.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help. I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Chris on joining Teen Mom 2

It’s normal for Teen Mom 2 ladies’ partners to be featured on the reality series. Chris was reportedly in one of the previous episodes of Teen Mom 2, an insider for E! News confirmed. According to the source, Chris Lopez was the blurred out person at Kailyn and ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s house that time when the Air Force staff sergeant came home after six months of being deployed.

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me ???????????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

But when it comes to becoming a regular on Teen Mom 2, The Ashley Reality Roundup reported that MTV has been trying to get Kailyn’s baby daddy to join the series but the network didn’t have any luck on making Lopez say yes.

The publication confirmed that Chris Lopez did not want to sign a release form, which means that the network cannot mention his name or show his face on any episode. According to a source for The Ashley, Lopez doesn’t want to have to do anything with the chaos that comes with being on TV.