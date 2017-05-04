‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy And Phyllis Come Out As A Couple

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy and Phyllis will come out as a couple to everyone once again.

‘Philly’ comes out

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) planned to tell Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in a more gentle way that the two of them had gotten back together. However, as Young and the Restless fans know, things did not go as planned.

Vicky (Melody Thomas Scott) caught Billy and Phyllis making out in an elevator.

“Philly” decides they have to tell Jack (Peter Bergman) together before he finds out any other way. Gloria (Judith Chapman) will be there as well, which will make things even more awkward.

Young and the Restless fans know that Jack told Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that he had been hooking up with their stepmother, Gloria.

Cane set up Billy

Young and the Restless spoilers on Soap Hub reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) actually set it all up so Vicky would catch Billy and Phyllis in the elevator together. Cane was trying to discredit Billy in front of Victoria.

Cane hates it when Victoria defends Billy for being a great guy and a caring father.

Dina returns.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) deals with somewhat of an identity crisis. For all her life, she thought her biological father was Brad, but her mom confessed that it was actually Victor (Eric Braeden).

Ashley and Jack’s mother returns after many years. Dina (Marla Adams) comes back to stir up some trouble and Abby wants to know why she has had no contact with her only remaining grandparent.

Abby seems to jump to the conclusion that Dina must not care about her. Of course, Ashley will attempt to fix everything but just end up making things more complicated.

Jack will question why Dina’s company is up for sale. He hasn’t seen his mother in years and hopes that she doesn’t try to get close to him again.

When he brings it up to Ashley that Merergon Enterprises is up for sale, she claims not to care, according to Young and the Restless spoilers on International Business Times.

“You’re not even a little curious as to why our mother has her company up for sale?”

Ashley will feel more betrayed by the fact that her mother kept her true father’s identity a secret from her for her entire childhood, allowing her to believe that John Abbott was her father when really it was Brent Davis.

Ashley doesn’t want to relive the painful memories with her mother’s return.

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Stringer/Getty Images]