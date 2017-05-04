Donald Trump First 100 Days ‘Fake News’ Video Goes Viral

An ad touting President Trump’s first 100 days in office has gone viral despite or perhaps because of CNN’s refusal to air it.

With imagery, the video shows the swearing of Justice Neil Gorsuch, depicts the president signing executive orders to eliminate unnecessary regulations, and highlights renewed efforts toward job creation and energy independence through acknowledgement of Trump’s approval of the Keystone Pipeline. It also promotes the tax cut plan that Congress plans to consider.

The 30-second video embedded below, which has received about 1 million hits on YouTube as of this writing, claims that “American has rarely seen such success.”

CNN wouldn’t run it, however, because it shows several media luminaries including one of its own, anchor Wolf Blitzer, with the words “Fake News” superimposed over their faces. “You wouldn’t know it from watching the news,” the narrator declares about Trump’s accomplishments, as his administration sees it. “America is winning, and President Trump is making America great again.”

The other network anchors shown are NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, and CBS’s Scott Pelley.

Feuding with several big media outlets, Trump has previously singled out CNN in particular as “very fake news.”

CNN announced that it would only air the ad if the Trump team would edit out the fake news sequence. In a tweet, the CNN public relations office asserted that “the mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false. Per our policy, it will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.”

A Trump official fired back in accusing CNN of engaging in censorship.

“By rejecting our ad, CNN has proven that it supports censorship is biased and fears an opposing point of view. President Trump’s loyal supporters know the truth: The mainstream media mislead, misguide, deceive, and distract. CNN epitomizes the meaning of fake news and has proven it by rejecting our paid campaign ad.”

The video, produced by the already up-and-running Trump reelection campaign, was part of a $1.5 million ad buy for major television markets as well as online distribution, the Daily Caller reported.

While the Trump administration has experienced various setbacks and confusion in its rollout, in his weekly address last Friday, Trump claimed that his first 100 days “has been just about the most successful in our country’s history,” particularly as it relates to job creation. Instead of going to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner the following evening, Trump held a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to commemorate the milestone.

Like him or hate him, and there are millions of citizens on both sides of that equation, business and consumer confidence seem to be up, and the stock market has hit new highs. Amidst a flurry of executive orders that implemented campaign promises, the 100-day scorecard also includes withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, detaining criminal illegal aliens for deportation and enhanced border security (even as Congress is still fighting over funding for the border wall), and banning lobbying by White House officials for five years after they leave the government. A renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is also on the table.

“President Trump has signed more bills into law than his most recent GOP predecessors in his first 100 days in office but still lacks a major legislative accomplishment, a new study finds. Nearly half of the measures enacted by Trump repeal Obama-era regulations. Republicans have been using an obscure law known as the Congressional Review Act to undo late-term Obama administration rules,” The Hill detailed.

Reports are emerging this evening that the House GOP may finally have secured enough votes to pass the amended version of the Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill and send it over to the Senate for consideration. While GOP lawmakers have been sharply divided over this and several other initiatives, the Democrats in either chamber so far have yet to agree to work with the Trump administration on any major pieces of legislation.

Do you think that CNN was justified in rejecting President Trump’s first 100 days ad because of the fake news reference or is censorship in play?

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]