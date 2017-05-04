Watch Celta Vigo Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: UEFA Europa League Semifinal, Start Time, Preview

Spanish giant-killers Celta Vigo have another monumental assignment on their hands when they host Premier League powerhouse Manchester United in a UEFA Europa League semifinal match that will live stream from the La Liga side’s home in Vigo, Spain, on Thursday. But while Manchester United sit just short of the English top four, Manager Jose Mourinho is aiming to guarantee next season’s Champions League qualification by winning the second-tier tournament, and has apparently prioritized winning the Europa League trophy.

“I know that it is the only competition that Manchester United as a club have never won and it would be great to close the circle and say, ‘We are a club that won every single competition in the football world,'” Mourinho said on Wednesday. “If we have to rest players next weekend, we are going to do that.”

But Celta Vigo, despite muddling along in 11th place on the La Liga table with just 13 wins against 16 losses and five draws, have registered wins over legendary La Liga club Barcelona in each of the last three seasons — and recently knocked Real Madrid out of that country’s domestic cup competition as well.

Will Vigo do the same to Manchester United in the first leg of their two-legged UEFA Europa League semifinal? To find out how to watch a live stream of Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:05 p.m. Central European Summer Time at Estadio Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo, Spain, on Thursday, May 4. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the live stream starting at 8:05 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the Europa League semifinal first keg match gets underway at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:05 p.m. Pacific.

Watch a preview of the Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United match from the BT Pundit panel in the video below.

The match will mark the first-ever meeting between Manchester United and Celta Vigo, but the Spanish side has faced English teams nine times previously, winning five and losing four. But their last three meetings with teams from England have all ended in defeat.

Can Celta Vigo continue their giant-killing ways and take a major step toward advancing to the UEFA Europa League Final — and with it, a shot at a Champions League berth? Or will Manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester United give a boost to their own Champions League hopes by getting the better of the 11th place Spanish La Liga side? To find out, watch the Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United UEFA Europa League semifinal first-leg showdown from 29,000-seat Estadio Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo, Spain, with streaming video offered by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet, computers, and smartphones. Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Celta vs. United UEFA Europa League semifinal match stream live to their TV sets.

UEFA Europa League fans in the United States without cable login credentials can watch the Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United clash legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the UEFA Europa League match. The various Sling TV plans can be explored at this link.

YouTube TV, which comes with a free trial lasting a full one month, and is available in several major U.S. cities, also includes Fox Sports One and the Manchester United showdown in Vigo, with signup available at this link.

In the United Kingdom, fans can view a live stream of the Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United UEFA Europa League semifinal first-leg match exclusively on the BTSport.com website or by downloading the BT Sport app for mobile devices. The BTSport.com live stream, which will be available only inside Britain, can be accessed by clicking on this link.

