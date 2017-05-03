WWE News: Superstar Posts Pic Showing Braun Strowman And Roman Reigns Hanging As Friends, Quickly Deletes It

For the last couple of months, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have showcased their hatred for one another, but their real-life relationship may have been exposed. WWE is all about keeping kayfabe in place to make it seem like what happens on screen and in the ring is real. Well, one Monday Night Raw superstar posted a picture online at the start of the company’s European tour which not only shows the two bitter enemies but shows them as friends.

Many people realize that professional wrestling is scripted with pre-determined winners, but the athleticism and action are very real. Some grudges are in place and not everyone likes everyone else, but most of the storylines have nothing to do with real life and how superstars feel about one another.

At Payback this past Sunday, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman had a hellacious battle which resulted in the two suffering serious injuries, according to the official website of WWE. While they continue to sell those injuries, Wrestling Inc. reported that fellow Raw superstar Titus O’Neil made a serious error in WWE judgment.

As the majority of the roster headed over to Europe for a 10-day tour, a number of superstars have been posting pictures of their arrival in Rome. O’Neil posted one picture on social media which featured him with a few other superstars.

From Titus O’Neil’s @WWERomanReigns is in Rome, and yes him and Bruan are in a picture together pic.twitter.com/XvjzFmRWpe — Roman Empire (@RomanEm11757602) May 3, 2017

The picture was taken at the Roman Coliseum and it features Curtis Axel, Matt Hardy, O’Neil, and Sami Zayn — along with Strowman and Roman. Yes, two guys who have been at each other’s throats for months are hanging out together in Rome.

Sure, many fans know that what happens on television isn’t what happens in real life, but this is a big no-no. O’Neil quickly deleted the picture after posting it, but it had already been captured by a number of fans and posted again on Twitter and Facebook.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle gave an update to the official website which detailed the injuries of both superstars in the Payback main event. Roman ended up with additional internal injuries and re-aggravated injuries to his ribs. Strowman ended up with a torn rotator cuff.

Of course, both of these injuries are for storyline purposes, but that picture posted by O’Neil shows that they aren’t just friends but aren’t badly injured either.

Both Strowman and Reigns are scheduled to take part in non-televised events on the European tour, but not actually on Monday Night Raw. That pretty much means that what happens at the live events doesn’t exist for storyline purposes.

It may be needless to say, but a number of fans jumped on Titus O’Neil’s case after posting the picture which featured good times between Strowman and Reigns.

So much for “Suspension Of Disbelief” this all I will think of now next time we see Roman vs Braun. https://t.co/plD71QJZET — Brandon Hicks (@horns_headlocks) May 3, 2017

@TitusONeilWWE @WWE Plz maintain kayfabe Atleast for this hot feud angle going on at d moment. Kayfabe is already dead but atleast maintain some to make believe — Vivek Meharia (@vivmeharia) May 3, 2017

See Strowman & Reigns are in this monster feud but theyre taking pictures together in Rome. ???? — TWEET PRO WRESTLING (@TweetPW) May 3, 2017

Fans know the truth about pro wrestling, but they still want the superstars to respect the storylines and try to keep kayfabe alive.

Roman Reigns is seen as one of the top names on Monday Night Raw and in all of WWE as he has been for a couple of years now. The company has also focused on pushing Braun Strowman into the stratosphere as a dominating monster. This is a huge feud that the company has devoted a lot of time to, and now, they may have to do a little bit of clean-up work thanks to Titus O’Neil’s picture posted on social media.

[Featured Image by WWE]