‘GTA Online’ Event Doubles Biker Contract Payout And Discounts Biker Properties, Tax Refund Delivery This Week

Until May 15, biker businesses in GTA Online are on sale alongside a double RP and cash buff. There is always something on sale in the online mode for Grand Theft Auto V and the next two weeks are no exception. Biker contracts are paying out more cash and RP while the biker business properties are marked down. Not to mention, the tax refund is also being delivered this week in GTA Online.

Starting May 2, biker Clubhouse contracts are rewarding players with double cash and double RP. The Clubhouses themselves are discounted during the event making them 25 percent cheaper than normal as noted on the Rockstar Games website. Now is the perfect time for characters in GTA Online to take up the role as MC president with the substantial discount.

Biker properties and Clubhouse customization options are also on sale for new and existing presidents looking to expand. All customization options for Clubhouses like the gun locker or the custom bike shop are discounted by 25 percent. Even styles and murals are on sale during the event. Of course, running a club requires income and biker presidents can use the 25 percent discount on business properties like forgery offices, weed farms, and meth labs as well.

“Through May 15th, Motorcycle Clubs of Los Santos will benefit from a GTA$ & RP boost when running Clubhouse Contracts – you can find and launch these lucrative missions from the meeting room in your Clubhouse. If you’re a budding entrepreneur with an affinity for leather and yet to set up your MC, we’ve got you covered with a 25% discount.”

Of course, bikers are not the only ones targeted during the event. There is a sale on select vehicles marking them down by 25 percent as well. Seven vehicles are on sale for a limited time including the Karin Technical, the Nagasaki Buzzard, the Nagasaki Shotaro, the Progen T20, the Vapid Desert Raid, the Vapid Trophy Truck, and the Western Company Annihilator. It is also noted that both prices for the Karin Technical are discounted making the truck cheaper for both those that have completed the heist and those that have not completed the associated heist.

This week in GTA Online is also important for those that logged in last week. Players that logged in during the tax refund window are eligible for free cash. As the Inquisitr reported, the refund of $425,000 is expected to be delivered this week for those that simply logged in last week. The tax refund will be deposited directly to players’ Maze Bank accounts.

The online option for Grand Theft Auto V continues to update with new events, modes, and more as it progresses. The latest update, Tiny Racers, released on April 25 with the top-down vehicle adversary mode of the same name.

“Tiny Racers channels the spirit of classic GTA titles with a shifting, bird’s-eye perspective designed to bring you a new flavor of vehicle combat. Up to four players can duke it out for the top spot across seven new courses with just one rule: Don’t blow up. Fall too far behind first place and your tiny car goes boom.”

Four players battle against each other in races viewed from the sky while fighting over power-ups and vying for first place as noted on the game’s website. Players can still earn double cash and RP on Tiny Racers maps until May 8.

Get Double GTA$ and RP on all Clubhouse Contracts in #GTAOnline Also 25% off Biker Properties, Vehicles and more: https://t.co/u5CGZbgjfr pic.twitter.com/Kq86AS7Ybs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 2, 2017

Players can also enjoy a 25 percent discount on vehicle armor, body armor, bulletproof tires, explosives, rocket launchers, and grenade launchers for the duration of the event. The “Damned” Premium Race and the “Power Station” Time Trial are also live until May 8. All discounts are expected to end on May 15, but new sales will likely start soon thereafter in GTA Online.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]