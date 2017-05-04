Megan Sloan: Sapulpa Elementary Teacher Arrested After Police Finds Heroin-Filled Syringes Inside Purse

A Sapulpa elementary teacher was arrested Monday and taken to the Creek County Jail after officers with the Sapulpa Police Department allegedly found heroin-filled syringes inside the 27-year-old teacher’s, Megan Nicole Sloan, purse, according to Fox 23.

The Assistant Superintendent, Johnny Bilby, at the Holmes Park Elementary in Oklahoma called the police after a teacher reported seeing a disturbing conversation between Sloan, a second-grade teacher from Tulsa, and another person via Facebook, discussing the school items that she had pawned and the heroin she sold.

Authorities say when a teacher allowed Sloan to use her computer, which belongs to the school, to sign into Facebook, she forgot to sign out, which lead the other teacher to read messages that were allegedly sent to someone, whose identity has not been released.

When police arrived at the Holmes Park Elementary School, located at 1231 E Dewey Avenue, to question the Sapulpa teacher, who did not appear to be high on drugs, she admitted to “pawning two school-owned laptops, possessing Xanax on school grounds, and taking field trip money from students” before police began rummaging through her purse.

Officers were shocked to find dirty heroin-filled syringes inside her purse. Lieutenant Philip Diehl with the Sapulpa Police Department said, “Multiple – I would guess maybe 40 syringes, some empty, some still had liquid in them, some still had needles, and some did not.”

There is no word on whether or not police officials found money inside the Sapulpa teacher’s purse, but they did say the money she admitted to stealing was possibly used to buy drugs and gas.

Diehl went on to say that that they do not believe that Sloan’s students were exposed to the drugs. He said “her kids have never had access to her purse. This particular morning the purse was left in the classroom, because as soon as she arrived at work she was called down to the office, and so she set her purse down and left.”

The Sapulpa teacher was quietly arrested and transported to a police cruiser outside the school without disturbing students and staff at Holmes Park Elementary. Sloan is being charged with the following.

“Three counts of possession or purchasing controlled drugs within 1,000 feet of a school or in the presence of a child under 12, embezzlement and possession of drug paraphernalia.”

An affidavit filed in the case indicates that the “substances found in the Sapulpa teacher’s purse tested positive for methamphetamine, black tar heroin, and a controlled substance identified as Suboxone.”

Sloan allegedly told officers with the Sapulpa Police Department that she started using painkillers and gradually moved on to heroin, which may be the cause of her “dramatic physical transformation.”

Parents were stunned after learning that a Sapulpa teacher was arrested on drug charges. One concerned parent stated that teachers “should be teaching children and not worried about your drug habit and bringing it to school with you.”

After the Sapulpa teacher was arrested, administrators at Holmes Park Elementary informed parents that a substitute teacher would be taking over Sloan’s class, but they reportedly failed to mention Sloan’s drug arrest.

School officials at the Holmes Park Elementary refused to discuss the Sapulpa teacher’s drug arrest in an interview, but they did state that they are “cooperating with the police to investigate this matter fully and resolve it.”

Sloan had been a teacher at Holmes Park Elementary School for two years before she was arrested.

The Sapulpa teacher, who does not have a criminal record, remains at the Creek County Jail on a $41,000 bond. Police officials have the teacher’s phone, and they are planning to search it for evidence.

Sloan is suspended while an investigation continues.

[Featured Image by Sapulpa Police Department]