Who Is Sophie Brussaux? Drake Hit With Pregnancy Claims Again, This Time From A Woman He Actually Had Sex With

For the second time in less than a month, Drake has found himself in the middle of a pregnancy claim brought on by one of his alleged former mistresses. The difference between the new Drake pregnancy claims waged by adult film star Sophie Brussaux and those that came from Instagram model Layla Lace is that Sophie has receipts. Well, that and the fact that she’s actually met Drake.

In fact, Drake already responded to the Sophie Brussaux pregnancy claims, unlike the recent situation with Layla Lace. His rep is talking and claims that Sophie sleeps around according to TMZ. While Drake has said (through his rep, of course) that if the baby is his, he will step up, he also claims that Sophie Brussaux slept with another big name rapper “at the same time as Drake.” It’s unclear if he literally meant at the same time, as in Drake was there but you can use your imagination.

Who Is Sophie Brussaux? 5 Things To Know On Drake’s Alleged Baby Mama https://t.co/p2pniO24j4 pic.twitter.com/eTbd4pMjV5 — Hussien. (@bleakmulla) May 3, 2017

In any case, Drake’s rep also claims that the other rapper has claimed Sophie Brussaux’s unborn child. However, it looks like this one might come down to the paternity test in order to determine who really did father Sophie’s child.

Pregnant Sophie Brussaux says she is currently three and a half months along and that she is having a girl. She claims to have become pregnant on either January 20 or 21 while she was with Drake. The pair were pictured together in New York City by TMZ on January 24 as they dined together at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam.

Former Porn Star Sophie Brussaux AKA Rosee Divine Claims She's Pregnant With Drake's Child https://t.co/hOQUt6SxLO pic.twitter.com/6HQrNlMIRy — Thenew50Cent (@isthenew50cent) May 3, 2017

Sophie claims to have text messages from Drake, telling her that if she is pregnant with his child, she needs to have an abortion. When Sophie replied back that she would not, Drake allegedly replied, “You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.”

Drake’s rep claims that he can’t verify whether the text message receipts that Sophie Brussaux provided are real or not because he hasn’t seen them. He did give a statement to TMZ regarding the Drake pregnancy claims.

“This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”

Sophie Brussaux doubled down on the Drake pregnancy claims by hiring a lawyer. The now-pregnant adult film star is being represented by Raoul Felder of Felder and Nottes.

Drake is no stranger to accusations that he got a woman pregnant. The most recent prior to Sophie Brussaux was just last month when Layla Lace posted some pretty interesting claims that Drake knocked her up and then refused to answer her calls. In the case of Layla Lace, it turns out that she is not pregnant and that she has never even met Drake. The whole pregnancy rumor was an attempt at a Drake money grab. Instead, she managed to pull a few headlines, humiliate herself, and then ultimately went private on Instagram.

Oh Snap: Former Adult Film Star Sophie Brussaux Claims She’s Pregnant With Rapper Drake’s… https://t.co/nGvAX0Ie1I pic.twitter.com/emkqFdDsDh — Ballerwives.com (@Ballerwives) May 3, 2017

The whole Layla Lace pregnancy rumor was an attempt at a Drake money grab. Instead, she managed to pull a few headlines, humiliate herself, and then ultimately went private on Instagram. It’s worth noting that Sophie Brussaux’s Instagram is also already private.

Certainly, Drake is hoping that the Sophie Brussaux pregnancy claims will play out in a similarly easy manner but, considering that she already lawyered up, that probably won’t be the case. Now it’s just a waiting game to see if Drake is going to unexpectedly become a daddy later this year. If not, we definitely want to know the identity of the other rapper who had sex with Sophie Brussaux at the same time that Drake did.

Do you think that Drake is the father of Sophie Brussaux’s baby? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]