Stephen Colbert Under Attack Over Joke About Trump And Putin, #FireColbert Trends As Comedian Remains Silent

Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert began with a monologue that was nothing new for the late-night comedian: an anti-Trump rant to help punctuate the new POTUS’ first 100 days in office. The episode was recorded on Trump’s 102nd day as president, as Colbert was quick to point out — along with how many days America has until Donald’s term comes to an end. But who’s counting, right?

Unfortunately for Colbert, who has spent the last few months regularly trashing Donald Trump on his show, many conservatives are saying that his Monday night monologue crossed a serious line. His approach to the Trump presidency has clearly impressed his target audience, and over the course of the last year The Late Show withStephen Colbert‘s viewership has overtaken that of rival Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, reports the Washington Post.

Folks are so mad at Stephen Colbert for his anti-Trump comments Monday night that several petitions have popped up calling on CBS to fire the liberal commentator. The hashtag #FireColbert has gone viral, and several petitions have gone viral calling on the network to cut ties with Colbert.

So what did Stephen Colbert say that has so many people so irate? A lot. But at least one of his monologue remarks has now been labeled “homophobic,” and spawned angry viewers to vow boycotts of his show, his network, and even his advertisers. The remark in question came after a slew of direct attacks on Donald Trump, according to Colbert a direct response to Donald Trump’s rude and disrespectful treatment of fellow journalist and CBS employee, John Dickerson.

Dickerson, as Stephen Colbert described and even demonstrated with video clips during his monologue, had the privilege of handling Donald Trump’s “official” 100 days interview. During the interview, Trump referred to Dickerson as being part of the “fake news,” even calling his show “Deface the Nation” (accurately titled Face the Nation) while claiming to “love it.”

Later, as Dickerson interviewed Trump in the Oval Office, he asked the POTUS to clarify his wiretap accusations against former Barack Obama. Donald responded by walking away from his interviewer and shuffling papers on his presidential desk. As he explained in his Monday monologue, Stephen Colbert was less than impressed with Trump’s treatment of his highly esteemed co-worker. Check out the Oval Office disrespect that ruffled Stephen Colbert’s feathers.

According to Stephen Colbert, John Dickerson was too much of a professional to tell Donald Trump what he was really thinking. However, Colbert went on to add that he is not. Then, the Late Show host took a few minutes to tell Trump precisely what he really thinks of him.

Colbert first addressed Trump’s “Deface the Nation” attack on John Dickerson.

“Mr. Trump, your presidency, I love your presidency. I call it “Disgrace the Nation.'”

He then commented on the large amount of alt-right support that Donald Trump’s campaign and subsequent presidency have garnered.

“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine.”

As well as the seemingly endless stream of anti-Trump protests that have followed the Trump inauguration.

“You have more people marching against you than cancer.”

Stephen Colbert then went on to directly insult Trump’s intelligence and shortcomings as an orator.

“You talk like a sign language gorilla who got hit in the head.”

Finally, Stephen Colbert busted out the joke that many are calling “homophobic,” the joke that attacked Trump’s bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin — the joke that spawned the viral #FireColbert hashtag.

“In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*** holster.”

Colbert’s admittedly sexual anti-Trump joke received a rousing round of applause from his Monday night studio audience. However, it didn’t take long for the conservatives of America to begin calling for his metaphorical head on a platter. Check out the opening monologue that started all of the trouble below.

As Fox News reports, Stephen Colbert’s fans and critics alike took to social media almost immediately with their #FireColbert hashtag and angst-filled complaints against the beloved political commentator.

WOW @colbertlateshow said on live TV "the only thing Trumps mouth is good for is being Putins C*** Holster." Unacceptable!! #FireColbert — Jeb Sanford (@JebSanford) May 3, 2017

#firecolbert is an utter disgrace…get rid of the bum — John Lemacks (@cellarmaster05) May 3, 2017

@FoxNews Remember what happened to Don Imus over a tiny comment about hair?? Don't let this goon get away with this. — Sue Storten (@sue_storten) May 3, 2017

Not everyone thinks that CBS should show Colbert the door, though. In fact, some Twitter users seem to think that it’s the height of irony and hypocrisy to call for Stephen Colbert’s termination given some of Trump’s previous remarks and behavior.

#FireColbert folks, where was your outrage when 45 made fun of people w/ disability, minorities, women, etc.? That's right, you don't care. — ❄️ Dr. A ❄️ (@AAPsyc) May 3, 2017

If you heard the Billy Bush tape yet voted for/support Drumpf, and are now crying #FireColbert, your moral outrage card is revoked. — Here the ppl Resist (@fairnatacat) May 3, 2017

Why would you #FireColbert for making a dubious joke about a hypothetical, but not #FireTrump for actually sexually assaulting women? — Kuiper Belle (@KuiperBelle) May 3, 2017

Indeed, Colbert is getting some pretty high-profile “quasi-support” from one unexpected source: Fox News‘ Sean Hannity.

I will NOT support #FireColbert. I am vs ALL BOYCOTTS. He is a horrible human being, but if u don't like him change the channel. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 3, 2017

When it comes to actually forcing Stephen Colbert out, the decision will have to be handed down by CBS. According to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, while offensive to some, Colbert’s Monday words didn’t cross a legal line.

“It’s a free country. People are willing and able to say just about anything these days.”

What’s more, Pai admitted that his agency’s authority when it comes to the Colbert incident and incidents like it is “pretty limited.”

Former Bush senior adviser Karl Rove stepped into the discussion by calling the monologue jokes against Trump “obscene,” “lewd,” and “inappropriate.” However, according to Rove, Stephen Colbert isn’t solely responsible for what was said and aired on Monday night.

“They wrote this. This was not a rant that he came up with on the top of this head. They wrote this.”

Let's Do Punch Dept.

So far, neither CBS nor reps for the network nor The Late Show have responded to media requests for comment about the debacle, nor has anyone indicated if there is any real likelihood of Stephen Colbert losing his job over Monday night’s anti-Trump jokes.

As for Colbert himself, he’s also remaining silent as the firestorm of firing petitions continues to swirl.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been the No. 1 talk show on late night TV for 13 weeks running, largely due to Colbert’s consistent bashing of Donald Trump (and his staff) during his opening monologues.

