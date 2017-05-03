Khloe Kardashian doesn’t fight with Tristan Thompson very often, but when they do, it’s so intense, one would think they are heading for a split, it’s been claimed.

According to reports, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan both love one another but every now and then, they find themselves in extremely heated arguments, which has often been triggered over their future together.

Khloe Kardashian has made it no secret that she wants a family and eventually find herself getting married again, and while Tristan is on the same page as Kardashian, for the most part, the NBA player hasn’t been as committed as the reality star herself.

Twitter didn’t hold back after Tristan Thompson reportedly broke up with Khloe Kardashian. MORE@ https://t.co/7uBEG8FpKu pic.twitter.com/uovehmABLW — BarDown (@BarDown) May 2, 2017

In recent months, Tristan has made his career more of a priority, in the hopes that he can help his Cavaliers team win another championship. Times like these are critical for the 26-year-old, who has got to stay focused on winning each and every single game, without any sort of distraction outside of basketball.

And while Khloe Kardashian understands that, sources claim that she’s been rather pushy with the fact that she wants to start a family, knowing that the longer she waits, the holder it’s going to be to conceive a child, Life & Style shares. She’s 32 and knows it’ll only get harder from here.

According to Hollywood Life, this has often led to arguments between the two, which are so intense that Khloe Kardashian and her man would go at it with one another over whatever they were said to be bickering about.

Tristan Thompson dumps Khloe Kardashian to focus on basketball. pic.twitter.com/QrCh64N0tT — Leading NBA ™ (@LeadingNBA_) May 1, 2017

It’s out of love, the source adds, saying that they are both so in love with one another but right now, it seems as if Tristan’s head is focused on other things than having another child and thinking about getting married when he’s trying to win a championship.

“Khloe and Tristan rarely fight, but when they do it’s pretty explosive. Their relationship is super passionate, so yeah, when they fight, they really fight,” the source reveals.

“The main thing they fight about is the future. It drives Khloe crazy that Tristan won’t commit, that’s a real bug bear for her. He’s just really focused on his game right now, which she’s totally behind. Tristan’s career is everything to him, and that’s got to be his priority as he only gets one shot at it.”

Khloe Kardashian said earlier this year that she definitely sees herself settling down with Tristan, who she claims is without a doubt the love of her life. She explains that while she certainly wants to have children and get married, she refuses to put pressure on her man knowing how busy his schedule is with his work commitments.

Caitlyn Jenner says Khloe Kardashian “doesn’t want to talk” to her: “Of course it hurts.” https://t.co/HxxQ57ykEx pic.twitter.com/HdllKgQ2DN — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 27, 2017

Hollywood Life tells a different story with their new claims, saying that Khloe Kardashian has explosive fights with her man because he has yet to put a ring on her finger and start a family with her.

Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson can currently be seen played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians every Sunday on the E! network.

It’s believed that Tristan will be making more appearances as the season continues to dig deeper into Kim’s traumatic incident in Paris, Scott Disick’s cheating affair, and Kanye’s sudden meltdown that left him in a hospital for eight days.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian and the 26-year-old basketball will last in the long run?

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]