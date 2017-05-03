Members Of ‘Cult’ Reportedly Forced Man To Eat His Own Testicle Before Murdering Him

Jurors in England’s Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday heard the torturous details of a “vulnerable” man who was forced to eat his own testicle by his supposed friends, according to the Daily Mail.

North Tyneside resident Jimmy Prout, 45, was reportedly murdered after months of physical abuse at the hands of his former lover, 26-year-old Ann Corbett, and three of Corbett’s acquaintances, Zahid Zaman, 43, Myra Wood, 50, and Kay Rayworth, 56.

According to court documents transcribed by The Telegraph, following the end of their romantic relationship in 2015, Corbett was able to coax Zaman, Wood and Rayworth into also turning their backs on Prout, a father-of-two who managed to remain friendly with the three men despite their connections to Ann, to the point of “cult-ish dimensions.”

“It is [also] alleged [that] various [other] events in late 2015 created tensions, which led to a number of serious assaults against Mr. Prout,” the Daily Mail wrote, “[including one that saw Prout] having his teeth knocked out with a hammer and chisel.”

Prosecutor Paul Greaney, QC, went on to describe a specific incident that saw an already-brutalized Prout having his scrotum literally sliced apart and having a testicle removed by the “cult,” as partial payback for not helping Zaman, a wheelchair-bound car crash victim, regain items that were said to have been stolen from him by Corbett’s brother.

“He was not able to get Ivan Corbett, who had moved away, ” Mr. Greaney explained, “and so Jimmy Prout became an easy target.”

“Awfully, on one occasion,” he continued on to jurors, “[the man’s] scrotum was sliced open and his testicle was removed [by the defendants, who] then forced him to eat it.”

Prout ultimately succumbed to his severe injuries sometime around February 9, 2016, and was dumped near a wasteland about 100 yards away from the home he shared with Corbett.

Unfortunately, the decomposition of his body, which was said to have been made worse by animals who had partially eaten the deceased Prout, made it difficult for medical examiners to properly ascertain a more succinct time of death.

“In effect, over a period of time, Jimmy Prout was not just mistreated, he was tortured,” Greaney remarked during court deliberations.

“[Furthermore], the prosecution case is that the four defendants took part in that violence against Jimmy Prout, either inflicting injuries directly or assisting or encouraging the other members of the group to do so. In the end, this conduct was to cause the death of Jimmy Prout.”

After disposing of Prout’s body, the alleged murderers then went around town, inquiring neighbors on if they had seen the “missing” man, before emptying out Prout’s bank account to further their narrative.

In reality, unbeknownst to anyone, some of the abuse imparted on the man, not including the testicle eating incident, had been caught on hidden CCTV cameras.

“Footage from October 18, 2015, shows [Prout] walking and jogging,” court documents transcribe, “[with] the next clip from February 5, 2016, showed him staggering along being pushed by Ann Corbett, before slumping on a fence.”

“Lastly, the jury saw footage from February 6 at 9.47 p.m., where all four defendants are seen with Mr. Prout. He was in a ‘dreadful condition,’ [being physically] supported by Corbett and Rayworth, as they walked him [inside the home].”

One month later, on March 25, a guilt-ridden Zaman apparently contacted North Tyneside law enforcement and confessed to his hand in the crime, while also implicating Corbett as the ringleader of Prout’s entire ordeal.

Despite Zaman’s admission, all four individuals have denied any wrongdoing in the death of Prout.

“They have,” however, “all pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice,” which the Crown Prosecution Service notes as carrying an automatic life sentence.

There’s no word on how any of the defendants came up with the method of making the late man eat his own testicle. The trial continues.

