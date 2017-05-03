Todd Heap and his family were getting a lot of support from Heap’s former NFL brethren as he and his wife Ashley set out to honor the short life of their daughter who was killed last month in a tragic accident. The Heaps started a campaign known as #HugsFromHollyDay, asking people from around the world to perform random acts of kindness on what would’ve been Holly Heap’s 4th birthday.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Holly Heap was accidentally killed in the driveway of her Mesa, Arizona home as her father Todd, a former NFL player, was moving his pickup truck on April 14. Investigators ruled the tragedy an accident and it was determined Heap, who is a devout Mormon, was not under the influence.

Following the accident, former and current NFL players reached out to the retired tight end, offering condolences and prayer for Todd who was often described as “a family man” and genuinely likable person.

Heap, who played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2001-2010, is well known in the Baltimore community for his dedication to helping disadvantaged children through his charitable organization. In 2010, Baltimore’s Franklin Square Hospital opened the Todd Heap Family Pediatric Center as part of an ongoing project from his foundation. The fact that Todd and Ashley Heap would take time to turn their tragedy into a boost for the community is no surprise for those familiar with the couple.

According to the Hugs from Holly website, the Heaps are hoping to honor the memory of their beloved daughter every year on her birthday by encouraging others to pay good will forward.

“Holly was known to give the best hugs, and her love for everyone and everything in life was contagious,” the website states. Suggestions for honoring Holly also included wearing pink and sharing acts of kindness on social media with the hashtag #HugsFromHollyDay.

The Heaps stated acts of kindness didn’t have to be something monetary either, though the Hugs From Holly website was taking donations for the Baltimore Community Foundation in honor of little Miss Heap’s memory.

“Smile more. Compliment somebody. Write a kind note. Share treats (or chicken nuggets). Do a free lemonade stand. Leave a bigger tip than usual. Pay for the person behind you in the drive-thru. Donate a book in Holly’s honor. Turn up the music and dance… the list is endless,” the website encouraged.

Todd Heap’s former teams, the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens sent out messages of support for the #HugsFromHollyDay campaign.

Carson Palmer and @P2 reminding you to wear pink and spread the love on #HugsFromHollyDay! pic.twitter.com/X4KWyry9T5 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 3, 2017

Our staff came together this afternoon to honor Holly and the Heap family.???? #HugsFromHollyDay pic.twitter.com/ShXy078t1E — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 3, 2017

And Todd’s former NFL rivals the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys also reached out in support of the Heap family and Holly’s special day.

In fact, according to ESPN, 25 of the NFL’s 32 teams had posted support for the Heaps. But perhaps it was long time running back Darren McFadden who said it best, however, when he shared the Cowboys’ support for Holly Heap as well as stating “Today, we are all one fam.”

Though the Heaps have not spoken publicly since the death of Holly, their desire to honor her memory by encouraging kindness to others speaks volumes.

