Josh Royal — A Retraction From ‘The Inquisitr’

A story published in May 2016 by the Inquisitr had attributed to rumors about Mr. Josh Royal, regarding an alleged former vocation in adult entertainment and aspersions to his character in general.

While the Inquisitr did not generate these rumors, the writer in question was not sufficiently diligent in fact-checking prior to the story’s publication.

As such, the Inquisitr’s management and editorial staff would like to officially retract this story in full and apologize to Mr. Royal for any duress or injury he may have endured as a result of the repetition of such rumors.