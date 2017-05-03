‘RHOA’: Phaedra Parks Says She Doesn’t Have Time For Gossip, Will She Be Back For Season 10?

In the closing moments of this past week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion episode, Porsha Williams dropped a bombshell that left jaws on the floor. Williams revealed that fellow housewife Phaedra Parks was the person who told her that Kandi Burress and Todd Tucker had planned to drug Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton and take advantage of them sexually. Burress was outraged, Parks sat in shock, and fans were left in suspense as the episode ended.

While fans will have to wait until the next episode to see how Phaedra responded at the reunion, the attorney decided to speak with People about the allegations, although she didn’t exactly deny Porsha’s claim.

“It’s funny to think that I have any additional time to be caught up in gossip. I have several jobs, as we know, and I have two small children. But I think everyone always has to blame someone.”

As the Inquisitr revealed last month, Phaedra reportedly blamed an unnamed crew member as the actual source of the rumor. Several outlets later identified the person as former producer Carlos King, although that has not been confirmed.

While most fans would expect for Phaedra to refute being the source of such a vicious rumor or explain why she might have shared the salacious scoop, the Georgia peach went into spin mode, opting to speak about her character and charity work.

“Sometimes, if people don’t have anything concrete, they just attack your character. But my character speaks for itself. Anyone who knows me knows I’m very gracious, I’m very helpful. And a lot of the things I do for people, you never see it on camera. Because that is not my intention to get praise for it. My intention is to be a vessel and be used for the purpose of empowering people.”

For some fans, no amount of charity work can undo their disdain for the attorney. Fans of the show quickly took to Twitter to express their outrage at Phaedra’s role in spreading the rumor. Some were shocked at Phaedra’s betrayal, while others felt that Porsha’s disclosure was simply proof that Phaedra is one shady lady.

With only one reunion episode left, fans are now left to wonder if Phaedra will return next season.

Shortly after the reunion filming ended, rumors swirled that Phaedra had been fired from the show. Claiming to have an inside source, Love B. Scott stated that Phaedra did not receive a contract renewal for next season. The website suggested that producers had grown tired of Phaedra’s lies, and she was becoming a liability to the show.

The same day, Atlanta-based gossip website Straight From The A also reported that Phaedra had not been asked back for Season 10, but for a different reason. The site said that Phaedra’s lack of personal storyline, combined with her hefty $1.3 million salary, was not proving to be a good return on investment for producers. The gossip maven said that producers were looking to make room in the salary department to support the return of Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

However, a rep for the mother of two said the claim was untrue.

Last week, Straight From The A doubled-down on their initial report and said that Phaedra had been campaigning to get her spot back on the show.

While producers have remained silent on whether or not Phaedra will return next season, fans on Twitter have made it known that Phaedra should be fired – if she hasn’t been already.

