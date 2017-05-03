Ashley Graham Nude For ‘V,’ Says She Was ‘Disgusted’ With Her Body As A Teen

Ashley Graham recently posed nude for the new issue of V magazine. The 29-year-old plus-size model talked to Tracee Ellis Ross about her rock bottom, which occurred when she was “disgusted” with her body as a teenager, and how she has learned to love the skin she’s in.

Her role model is her mother.

The 29-year-old model recalled how her mom always made her weight a “non-issue” when she was a child.

“‘It doesn’t define my worth. If women like you and me continue to preach that, then I feel like younger girls are going to grasp it and they’re going to be like: ‘Who cares!'”

Graham said she could remember when she first got cellulite in middle school, and when she asked her mom about it, she showed her that she had it too and “didn’t tell me that it’s beautiful or ugly.”

Graham sweetly called her mother one of her “current role models.”

“Just seeing how happy she has been going through [life] and how she’s handled every curveball is like, That’s a women who has integrity and dignity and has been kind and generous to people around her.”

Ashley told Tracee Ellis Ross that she had been called fat or ugly many times throughout her life and had often felt like she wasn’t good enough.

Rock bottom.

The plus-size model remembered a time when she was 18 and felt disgusted with herself.

Trying to make her way in the modeling world was difficult, and she felt she had hit rock bottom. She tried to tell her mother she wanted to come home, but she wouldn’t let her.

“No, you’re not, because you told me that this was what you wanted and I know you’re supposed to do this. It doesn’t matter what you think about your body because your body is supposed to change somebody’s life.”

She said that moments like that really stuck with her throughout her life, and she totally feels okay with having cellulite now.

Women supporting women.

Tracee praised Ashley for her social media presence and ability to influence young women in such a powerful way.

Ashley also commented on how the political circumstances in our country have changed her friendships this year.

“If this year has done anything, it’s brought my friendships to a closer level. We’ve been able to get things off our chests and understand things better. We’ve become closer, even just my inner circle.”

The model said that she feels American women have become more supportive of one another.

