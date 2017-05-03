WWE News: Kurt Angle Reveals That WWE Officials Are Monitoring Him For In-Ring Return

The WWE Universe is thrilled to have Kurt Angle back on WWE television every week because they know it is only a matter of time before he gets back into the ring for a match, but it’s being said that Angle will have to earn that right. Ever since Kurt was announced for the WWE Hall of Fame, the fans have been hoping he would get back into a WWE ring again. Thus far, they are happy with him as the general manager of Raw.

The role has The Olympic Hero featured on WWE television every week. He is reestablishing himself with a new generation of WWE fans and interacting with a new locker room. WWE officials are not in a rush to get Angle back into the ring, and Kurt is being patient as well. Kurt Angle’s in-ring return will be a slow burn.

It’s been reported that the earliest timeline for him to have another match would be toward the end of this year or early next year on the “Road to Wrestlemania 34.” Kurt will have to pass all the physical tests that WWE doctors throw at him, but WWE is also skeptical about his health. In fact, Kurt Angle recently did an interview with Wrestlezone Radio and revealed something interesting about his return to the ring.

Raw’s general manager revealed that WWE officials haven’t asked him about a potential return to the ring, but he feels that he’s being monitored for it and he’ll just have to earn his chance to have another match for WWE at some point down the line. Angle gave the following update on WWE monitoring him for a return.

“They haven’t talked to me about it. I’m sure they won’t until the last second. That’s okay with me. I think what they are doing right now is, this is just my opinion, they’re monitoring me to see how I’m doing. “They want to see, ‘Does he really have his life together? Is he coming back clean? Is his health okay?’ They see me working out at the gym. They see me every Raw doing what I’m asked to do. They are essentially saying, ‘Prove to us that you are okay and we can give you what you want.’ I understand that. I understand they are going to drug test me continuously. “I don’t think it’s an issue of ‘if’ they are going to let me wrestle, but ‘when.'”

Obviously, WWE officials are aware that Kurt Angle is capable of getting back into the WWE ring. However, they will make him play the game for awhile and confirm that he is capable of competing inside the ring. His return will also be more meaningful the longer WWE officials make both him and the fans wait for it. Angle is confident it will happen eventually, so the bigger question is who will Kurt wrestle when the time is right?

Naturally, there has been a lot of speculation about potential opponents for the WWE Hall of Famer. That is a huge spot for his opponent to be in, so WWE officials are going to be careful to choose the right guy. Seth Rollins has been rumored to be Angle’s first opponent back. The Miz has also been mentioned as a potential opponent. It’s also been reported that Angle vs. HHH could happen in New Orleans at WrestleMania 34.

WWE Superstars will line up to face Kurt Angle the moment he’s medically cleared to compete again. There will be a lot of speculation regarding his in-ring status for the rest of the year because his return could come at any time. Angle is being patient, and the WWE Universe just needs to be as well until the time is right.

[Featured Image by WWE]