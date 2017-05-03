Jinger Duggar Courts Bible Controversy With Jeremy Vuolo In Instagram Video

Just a day-old on Instagram, Jinger Duggar has sparked controversy with a video featuring her pastor-husband Jeremy Vuolo and a version of Bible that has fans divided.

The couple took to Instagram recently, much to the cheer of fans who have shown keen interest in Jinger’s affairs ever since her marriage to soccer-star turned pastor Jeremy last November. Besides her being a reality star, fans have shown immense interest in Jinger’s seeming defiance of Duggar family’s dressing traditions, attributed to her husband’s beliefs which fans think are more liberal than her own family’s. Quite naturally, hawk-eyed followers are unlikely to miss details in images and videos that she is expected to share. In her third Instagram post, Jinger revealed an English Standard Version Bible in a video showing Jeremy serving coffee.

#hessothoughtful @jeremy_vuolo A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on May 2, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

“Such a sweet gesture. Be careful with that esv translation,” wrote one user in response to the Instagram post. The comments on the religious book did not end there with some taking a dig at Jinger and Jeremy.

“Proud to show off the misleading ESV ‘bible’?! my notions were right, you are the biggest backslider/worldly person of the duggar family. but yall cute tho!,” another user commented.

Those who came to Jeremy and Jinger Duggar’s rescue stated that fans should not read too much into the presence of the book.

“I don’t see this post as showing off anything…he simply brought her a coffee and it’s what was on the table,” one fan wrote.

Another fan shot back at one of the users who questioned the presence of the book in the video Jinger had posted.

“No need to be hateful. My pastor has an ESV in his office but only as a comparison tool to show how the world is polluting the Word.”

Jeremy and Jinger Duggar are not the first members of Duggar clan to trigger a debate centered on differences in religious ideas among Christians. Recently, Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald caused some controversy when he posted an image of a book that criticizes Catholicism.

Jeremy Vuolo and Ben Seewald are known to be good friends with a shared interest in religion. Jeremy got to know the Duggars through Ben and Jessa when the latter was visiting San Antonio. According to a description of his courtship, Jeremy revealed that it was during a church fellowship at his home that he met the couple.

“Over the next few weeks Ben and I would call and text here or there just to keep in touch about how God was working in the ministry or to share an encouraging word from the Scriptures. It wasn’t long before we developed a friendship and two and a half months later I made a trip to visit Ben and Jess and it was then that I met Jinger and the rest of the family.”

Ever since it was revealed that Josh Duggar had allegedly molested minors during his teenage years, the Duggar family continues to draw severe criticism for their ideas on religion. The family’s critics have questioned their stance on women’s rights, contraception, education, and clothing among other issues, besides their associations with organizations including the Institute in Basic Life Principles. The scams that made news forced Josh Duggar to step down as an office bearer of a Christian lobbyist organization, DC-based Family Research Council.

However, Jinger Duggar’s wardrobe change with shorts and pants after her marriage has earned her husband the support of fans, though many criticized the couple for Jinger’s choice of clothing. In his sermons at Laredo’s Grace Community Church, Jeremy has been advocating modest dressing including pants or skirts but advises women against revealing clothing. Besides causing a stir with her outfits, Jinger Duggar and her husband have also kept fans guessing about pregnancy.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]