Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Dating For Real? Insiders Say So

Is Kylie Jenner really dating Travis Scott? Just weeks after Jenner broke up with Tyga, insiders are claiming that Travis Scott’s already telling friends he and Kylie are “the real deal.”

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend of four years moved out of her million dollar mansion in the Hidden Hills last month. Us Weekly reported that 19-year-old Jenner is already getting serious with rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster Jr.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the “Go Off” rapper made their first public debut together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where Travis Scott performed on April 14.

Onlookers at the music festival told reporters that when he finished his set, “he immediately gave Kylie a kiss.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was also seen joining the rapper on his Birds Eye View tour. The pair was together in Scott’s hometown of Houston on April 25.

Jenner and Scott were photographed together at an NBA game and then headed up to Boston for his concert at Bentley University on April 29.

The next night the two were in NYC celebrating Travis Scott’s birthday at celebrity hot spot, Cipriani. Kendall Jenner, who went to the Met Gala with A$AP Rocky on Monday, also joined her sister at the birthday celebration.

@kendalljenner???????????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Eyewitnesses claim that the two “really looked like a couple.”

Another added that “they liked that people were noticing.”

The new celebrity couple allegedly got into a “passionate makeout sesh,” according to People, and were “kissing quite a bit.”

Kylie at Travis’s birthday party at Cipriani in Manhattan. #kyliejenner A post shared by Kendall and Kylie (@lord.jenners) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Daily Mail reported that Kylie and Travis were “super into each other.”

Scott was celebrating his 25th birthday, making him more than two years younger than Tyga.

Tyga and Jenner’s relationship was scrutinized over the years for their drastic age difference and Kylie’s young age.

The new celebrity couple was joined by the teenage reality star’s friends Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, Jordyn Woods, and Cara Delevingne.

A source told Hollywood Life that Kylie and Travis were “really sweet together and you can see they really dig each other.”

“They literally can’t keep their hands off each other when they are together — they’re always kissing and holding hands.”

Kylie allegedly thinks the rapper is “so hot” and he thinks she is “the sexiest girl out there.” Scott’s already been spoiling the young reality star, which the insider says she “loves, obviously.”

Tyga is reportedly devastated that Kylie moved on so quickly after their split. The 19-year-old had an on-again-off-again relationship with the 27-year-old “Rack City” rapper for the past four years.

Tyga allegedly thinks Kylie took Travis Scott to Cipriani for his birthday because she knew that they’d be photographed by paparazzi there, according to Hollywood Life.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Tyga was recently spotted looking cozy with Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Ozuna. However, sources say she is just a rebound for the rapper because he is still hung up on Kylie!

“Tyga’s beginning to feel quite threatened by Travis and for the first time ever thinks he could end up losing Kylie [for good].’ “Travis is winning at life! He’s on a successful tour… and every time he turns around he’s being offered a new opportunity of sorts. It’s been a while since Tyga’s seen that type of action.”

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Are you surprised that Kylie Jenner moved on so quickly with Travis Scott? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]