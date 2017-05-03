Selena Gomez recently enjoyed a trip to the Coachella Music Festival with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and during their visit to Indio, California, they reportedly discussed taking the next step in their relationship.

While Selena Gomez didn’t appear to be sporting an engagement ring on Monday when she and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala, a new report claims the 24-year-old “Same Old Love” singer may be engaged.

“Abel told [Selena Gomez] that he could see himself spending the rest of his life with her,” a source told OK! Magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life on May 3.

According to the report, Selena Gomez echoed The Weeknd’s sentiments and he allegedly told her they should go shopping for a ring.

“They feel like they’re soulmates,” the insider continued. “They don’t see the point in wasting time and dating for years, when they could just make it official.”

As the outlet noted, Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefy, reportedly felt they were moving too fast after watching them go public with their romance in January but in the months since, she’s come around. In fact, on May 1, Teefy gushed over the gorgeous couple in the comments section of a photo of the two of them on Instagram.

“Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO,” Teefy wrote as Gomez and her man stunned on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City.

“After years of Justin [Bieber, 23] drama, Mandy can’t help but give her blessing to them,” OK! Magazine reported.

Prior to her Met Gala appearance, Selena Gomez made a solo appearance at the wedding of her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie, and during the event, she reportedly couldn’t help but think of The Weeknd.

“[Selena Gomez] got very emotional at David’s wedding and was so happy for him. It was a completely magical moment for her because she saw what true love was all about and realized that is what she has with The Weeknd,” a source explained to Hollywood Life last month.

“Seeing David so happy made [Selena Gomez] think of what she has with Abel and how happy she is and is fully devoted to everything he has brought to her life. It just proved that The Weeknd is her dream man.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd began dating months ago and confirmed their romance during a joint outing in Santa Monica, where they were seen kissing outside of Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Since going public with their relationship, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have done tons of traveling. In late February, the couple ventured to Italy for sightseeing tours in Florence and Venice and weeks later, they were seen in Amsterdam and France.

Prior to her relationship with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were involved in an on-and-off relationship that abruptly ended last August when Gomez called out Bieber for blasting his relationship with Sofia Richie to his many fans and followers on Instagram. As fans of the singer and actress may recall, Gomez stood up for Bieber’s fans after he threatened to make his account private due to the backlash he received in regard to his relationship with the model.

During their public spat, Justin Bieber accused Selena Gomez of using him for attention and she fired back at her former boyfriend by suggesting he cheated on her during their relationship.

