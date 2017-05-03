Kathryn Hagan: Franklin Township Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student And Planning Robbery

A 38-year-old Franklin Township teacher, Kathryn Hagan, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having sex with one of her students and planning a robbery to get rid of evidence. Fox 59 reports that Hagan, an algebra teacher at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, was under investigation after the Franklin Township Community School Corporation received an anonymous tip from a parent in April.

The parent suspected that the Franklin Township teacher was having sex with a 17-year-old male student.

According to court documents, the inappropriate relationship between a Franklin Central High School teacher and a student began during private tutoring sessions. The victim stated that “she was there to help. But, I guess it was just for her own satisfaction.”

Shortly after their sessions, Hagan invited the student to her home on March 28 while her husband was present and offered him a Xanax pill. Just three days later, Hagan purportedly sent her student another invitation to come to her home but this time, the teacher and her student had sexual intercourse in her upstairs bedroom, according to the victim.

Investigators say an alleged 10-second video emerged thereafter, depicting the Franklin Township teacher and the student naked together, which other students used to blackmail the Franklin Central High School teacher in an effort to receive better grades.

After learning about the alleged video, Hagan allegedly purchased a gun and gave it to a student to “use on other students who may have evidence incriminating her on their phones.” Before Hagan allegedly purchased the gun on April 7, investigators say the Franklin Township teacher exchanged messages with the student, including a message she allegedly wrote as follows:

“You want me to buy a gun, give it to you and then you give it to someone else to use for armed robberies and maybe murders?! My name would be registered to that gun. “They would need to steal more than their phones to make it not look like I put them up to it.”

Later that day, the Franklin Township teacher resigned from her position after working for the school district since January 3.

A search warrant was issued on April 21 to search the Franklin Township teacher’s home, where police located a “bottle of Xanax and other medication, as well as a box and paperwork for the 9 mm handgun. They did not locate the gun, lock or ammunition.”

The Franklin Township teacher was charged with the following:

“Count I, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, level 3 felony, Count II, child seduction, level 5 felony, County III, child seduction, level 6 felony, Count IV, dangerous control of a firearm, County V, dealing in a schedule IV controlled substance, level 6 felony.”

After the Franklin Central High School teacher was arrested, the Franklin Township schools released the following statement:

“The Franklin Township Community School Corporation (FTCSC) has learned that criminal charges have been filed against former FTCSC teacher, Ms. Kathryn Hagan. Ms. Hagan was hired by the school district in January of 2017 and cleared a full criminal history check prior to being employed. “On April 7, 2017, we were shocked to learn of these allegations. We immediately contacted law enforcement and her employment with the district ended the same day. We are fully cooperating with the police investigation. The safety and welfare of our students remain our utmost priority.”

The victim’s mother addressed the Franklin Township teacher’s actions saying, “It made me sick to my stomach and in fear for my son and my family. She took this beyond what we see on the everyday news of a teacher-student sexual relationship. This has gone a totally different direction. It went a very dangerous direction.”

“She shouldn’t be able to teach at all. She should be behind bars and be considered a child rapist,” said the victim.

The Indianapolis teacher has yet to be processed into the Arrestee Processing Center.

