‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Amanda Stanton And Josh Murray Have An Interesting Reunion At Stagecoach 

Are Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray back together? The Bachelor in Paradise stars had an interesting reunion over the weekend in Indio, California, where they ran into each other at the Stagecoach Music Festival. The former couple headed to the festival to listen to some of the hottest names in country music such as Shania Twain and Dierks Bentley, but did they settle their differences?

According to E! Online, Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray bumped into one another while both attending Stagecoach over the weekend. Sources reveal that the pair ran into each other a few times over the course of the three-day festival, but weren’t together for long periods of time during any encounter. Insiders reveal that Amanda had the trip planned for months, while Josh joined his friends at Stagecoach at the spur of the moment.

“They weren’t together at the festival for more than 30 minutes. She had the trip planned for months and Josh decided to go with his friends two days before it started.”

The Bachelor in Paradise stars attended the festival with fellow Bachelor nation alums. Amanda spent her weekend with friends Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, while Josh Murray hung out with Robby Hunter, Chase McNary, and Jef Holm throughout the duration of the weekend.

It seems that Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray’s relationship is just as unstable as it ever was. The former couple were seen fighting at one point during their time together at the festival. Another time, they were seen holding hands. Despite showing a bit of PDA, one insider says there is no way that Amanda would ever get back together with Josh.

“They are not back together. Amanda would never date him again.”

As many Bachelor in Paradise fans will remember, Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray first hooked up on the Bachelor/Bachelorette spin-off series. The couple ended their time on the show by getting engaged. A few months later the couple it was announced that had a very messy break up. The couple’s relationship ended after an explosive fight over payment for a car that Josh had purchased for Amanda. The end result was Murray calling the police on Stanton.

Since calling it quits in early 2017, Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray have both moved on. Amanda says that the split was very hard on her, but that she’s been focused on her family and writing a new book.

“This whole break up has been really, really hard on me and the aftermath has been really hard on me. I’m just trying to focus on my family. I’m working a lot on my blog and I’m writing a book, which is exciting.”

As for Josh, he says he’s moved on with his life as well and that he would rather live that life than speak to the media or write books about things that have happened in the past.

“I’m going on with my life and career, so I’d rather not focus on continuously speaking to the media or writing books about failed relationships.”

Meanwhile, fans are wondering if Amanda Stanton and/or Josh Murray will be returning to Bachelor in Paradise for the upcoming season.

Fansided recently reported that it doesn’t look like Amanda will be headed back to Paradise next season, but many of Nick Viall‘s exes from The Bachelor Season 21 such as Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Kristina Schulman, Alexis Waters, and Taylor Nolan are expected to show up and try their hand at finding love yet again.

What are your thoughts on Bachelor in Paradise stars Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray’s awkward Stagecoach reunion?

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]