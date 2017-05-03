Walmart Sales For May: Mother’s Day, Graduation, Patio, Garden, And More

It’s May and that means there are plenty of sales to enjoy at Walmart. The retailer announced many rollbacks, sales, and deals in their stores and available online now. Though the weather may be crazy across the nation, Walmart is welcoming the warmer months with a special tips section geared towards May’s events. These include Mother’s Day, graduation, and special deals on patio and garden furniture and equipment. At a time when many retailers are closing their doors and competing with online retailers, Walmart’s sales continue to remain strong and they are venturing into more online territory according to a Bloomberg report.

Walmart’s Mother’s Day sale began on April 25, 2017, and runs while supplies last. There are top gifts on sale in categories such as jewelry, perfume, and fragrances, food gifts including gift baskets, home spa (bath and massage gifts), home appliances, personal care, and electronics. One of the advantages that Walmart offers, compared to online-only retailers, is that people can shop online and pick up their Mother’s Day gifts in stores. Walmart has a number of shipping options available such as free pick-up, ship to home, and ship to store. Shipping depends upon the gift you select as well as your location. Mother’s Day is May 14, 2017, and there’s plenty of time to ship to your recipient or ship to store. Two-day shipping is also available on certain products.

Currently on sale at Walmart for Mother’s Day is the Pioneer Woman Vintage Speckle 24-Piece Mother’s Day Cookware Combo Set marked down from $159 to $99.97. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue fragrance is marked down from $84 to $59.97. You can save approximately $100 on the RCA Galileo Pro 11.5 32GB 2-in-1 tablet with keyboard that was originally priced at $179.99 and is marked down to $79.98. You’ll find there are plenty of gifts on sale at Walmart for Mother’s Day that will make mom and your wallet happy.

May is National Bike Month and Walmart is celebrating and joining in the fun. Those looking for bike deals will find plenty of options at Walmart. City and Dutch bikes are often a top Mother’s Day gift as well. Check out the video below and see photos of Walmart employees on bikes.

May is graduation month and Walmart is celebrating with many specialty gifts on sale. The graduation sale began on May 2, 2017, and runs until June. Top Walmart graduation gifts on sale include the Ninja Supra Kitchen System that is marked down $20, the $60 savings on the Acer Aspire ES1-533-C3VD laptop, $212 savings on the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i folding treadmill, and $351 savings on the Straight Talk Apple iPhone 16GB Prepaid smartphone that’s marked down from $450 to $99. Popular graduation gifts at Walmart include appliances, electronics, personalized photo gifts, health and fitness gear, jewelry and watches, and entertainment items.

Our new collection is 12 inspirational quotes that are perfect for graduation, weddings, birthdays, or just because! https://t.co/kJC6W05xPk pic.twitter.com/qx7rBv67GS — Pazzles (@Pazzles) April 24, 2017

Pretty in pink! The Kids Ruffled Fans Comforter Set is on Rollback. https://t.co/2w2U6npxBl RT to #win #WalmartWednesday pic.twitter.com/7GO8vYvAQ0 — BHG Live Better (@BHGLiveBetter) April 26, 2017

Those gearing up for outdoor entertaining will find lots of resources, sales, and deals at Walmart. Their guide to the month of May covers everything from backyard grilling to steaks, and they have additional resources for those choosing bikes, outdoor play and sporting equipment, pools, camping gear, and patio furniture. May is also Memorial Day and there will be more sales added to Walmart’s selection later this month. Father’s Day is on June 18, Sunday, and Walmart is preparing for Father’s Day as well. Walmart’s patio and garden rollbacks went live on April 25 and the sale should last throughout June. Keep in mind that rollback items can sell out.

One of the Walmart deals on sale include a savings of $117.14 on the Milano FSC Eucalyptus Wood 3-piece patio conversation set that was originally priced at $399 and is now marked down to $281.86. You can save $50 on the Better Homes and Gardens Azalea Ridge 4-piece patio conversation set, and $100 on the Better Homes and Gardens Rush Valley 3-piece outdoor sectional sofa set. You can save $75.77 on the Better Homes and Gardens Sullivan Pointe 3-Person outdoor swing with gazebo and it’s available for free store pickup.

Are you going to take advantage of these prices during Walmart’s May sale? Feel free to leave your comments and thoughts in the section below.

[Featured Image by Indiovetorepurodotcom/Shutterstock]