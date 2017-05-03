Danielle Stislicki Update: Michigan Media Offers Timeline In Missing Farmington Hills Woman’s Disappearance

Farmington Hills, Michigan, woman Danielle Stislicki vanished five months ago, and very little is known about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Local reporting has been scant regarding her case, however, one media outlet has put together a timeline regarding her vanishing.

The timeline article comes just a week or so after Wendy Reed with Detroit’s Channel 95.7 penned an online article questioning why more people in the West Michigan region weren’t talking about Danielle’s case.

The Click on Detroit timeline offers a glimpse into the events that took place on the day Danielle vanished in early December 2016 to May 2, 2017, when no new updates had been obtained.

Click on Detroit and its Local 4 Defenders reported on the latest information regarding Danielle’s case on February 21, 2017, when neighbors told the news media outlet that a former security guard who had worked at Danielle’s building had not been back to his Berkley home since it was searched on December 22, 2016. The Defenders further noted at this time that authorities confiscated a mattress and some floorboards from the home for testing at the crime lab and were told by sources a car was taken from the home’s garage.

To date, no one has been named a person of interest or suspect by police in Danielle’s case.

Outside of this, not much else is known about what exactly happened to Danielle. Farmington Hills police previously confirmed she was the victim of a crime, adding that they are deliberately remaining tight-lipped about the case because the investigation, in which they believe they are making progress, is ongoing.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, identification, and credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found. Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five feet, five inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website, it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page, where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $33,120, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $133,120.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Farmington Hills Police Department]