Five Noteworthy Movies Starring Charlie Hunnam

Former television star Charlie Hunnam of Sons of Anarchy and Queer as Folk fame is making his mark on cinema with two movie releases this year, although these aren’t his first outings onto the silver screen. Despite the infamy that he may have gained from dropping out of the Fifty Shades of Gray movie franchise, Hunnam’s career doesn’t seem to have suffered in the slightest. In fact, it may have even benefited him, with the poor critical reviews from the first two R-rated films. A versatile actor, his filmography consists of a wide variety of movies, from sci-fi to romance to drama. Here are a few of his films that are worth adding to your watchlist.

Nicholas Nickleby

A 2001 film adaption of the Charles Dickens novel The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. A young Hunnam plays the titular role in this comedy-drama about the events that occur after the death of Nicholas’ father, leaving the family in search of funds. Hijinks ensue as the family members go through different ways in the attempt to make money. The film was praised by critics and holds a 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pacific Rim

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, this 2013 sci-fi flick is about Jaegers, a series of giant, human-controlled robots who fight kaiju, enormous Godzilla-like creatures.

Veteran Jaeger pilot Raleigh Becket, Hunnam’s character in the movie, is paired with the rookie Mako Moir, played by Rinko Kikuchi, as they fight for humanity’s survival against these monsters. Fun and highly entertaining with stunning visuals from del Toro’s signature directing style, this movie is a must-watch for any sci-fi fan.

Crimson Peak

A gothic romance with horror trimmings, young writer Edith Cushing, played by Mia Wasikowska, finds herself whisked away to an eerie mansion in England where things are not what they appear to be. Torn between her newfound love and her odd surroundings, she must uncover the secrets of the household before it’s too late.

Teaming up again with del Toro, Charlie finds himself in a smaller role in this movie, as the childhood friend of the lead character. However, his performance still comes through in key moments of the film.

The Lost City of Z

Based on the biographical novel of the same name by David Grann, this movie tells of the events that transpired when British explorer Percy Fawcett was sent down to Bolivia in search of an ancient civilization in the Amazon.

Directed by James Gray, Hunnam stars alongside an all-star cast including Sienna Miller and Tom Holland, who play Fawcett’s wife and son. Charlie Hunnam shines beautifully in his performance as the complex lead of this movie, which currently holds an 88 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

This upcoming movie directed by Guy Richie appears to be a new take on the classic tale of King Arthur and his court. After his father’s death and the throne gets taken by his uncle, Arthur is raised on the streets as a child. He must find his true identity as king as he claws his way back towards the throne that is rightfully his.

Ever the stylish, Richie’s directing style seems to be a good fit with the lavish visuals. Once again taking the lead, Charile Hunnam should give a performance worthy of the king that he plays. The combination of the two will hopefully make this movie a thrilling addition to Hunnam’s filmography.

