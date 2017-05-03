‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Tyler Baltierra Wants A Son By Next Year, Wife Catelynn Lowell Has Reservations

Tyler Baltierra and his Teen Mom OG wife, Catelynn, have been outspoken about the fact that they want to have another baby sometime in the future, and Tyler looks like he has more baby fever than his wife. On the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, he revealed he wanted a baby boy “by next year” to his wife, who was a little more than hesitant.

When Tyler Baltierra exclaimed that Catelynn wanted more babies, she replied with trepidation.

“Yeah, eventually. But it also scares me, after having my first one that I went all postpartum and s**t. It freaks me out. That makes me way more hesitant this time around,” she confessed.

The Teen Mom star suffered from postpartum depression rather seriously, and her struggle was documented during the last season of the hit reality TV series. The mom of two has also been seen self-medicating and using marijuana to try and ease her depression and anxiety.

Catelynn’s postpartum depression became so bad that she checked herself into rehab to try and learn new coping skills to get through the period in her life. Tyler Baltierra almost lost his patience with her several times and stated that he didn’t want to “do this” for the rest of his life. The dad of two was constantly upset with Catelynn’s constant need to stay in bed and do what he felt was “lazing around.”

Tyler Baltierra’s mother, Kim, constantly accused Catelynn of holding him back with the issues she constantly faced.

Catelynn has stated that she wanted to have kids in the future, but she is totally freaked out that she will have a repeat experience of what happened after the birth of daughter, Nova, 2.

Tyler Baltierra’s wife recently sat down with People to discuss her struggles with postpartum depression.

“I’m doing very well, [I’m] two years out since birth. I feel really good. I had a panic attack this morning, but I worked through it. It’s just knowing the things you have to do to work through it, but yeah, I’m doing way better,” she revealed.

She also went on to discuss her fears and vulnerabilities about having a third child.

“I’ve definitely been thinking about [having a child] and that’s the one thing that’s holding me back, honestly. Especially because they say if you’ve had postpartum once, you have a higher chance of getting it with your next. “With Nova, I thought it was severe because I struggled with anxiety already and panic attacks and depression. So that is definitely the thing that scares me the most. I want to have a big family and have a lot of kids, but it’s scary. It’s definitely scary.”

She continued on about her experience.

“People used to dog on me bad, but I don’t think people understood the fact that my panic attacks are paralytic panic attacks, which is where I can not think, I can not function or move or hear any noises. I just sit in a ball and cry. It’s weird, but I cannot function. “So how am I going to be able to take care of a newborn when I can’t take care of myself during those moments? It sucked and I felt guilty for a really long time. But now, two years up the road, I’m like, ‘Don’t feel guilty. You took the time to get the help you needed and now you’re more educated, so when you do have another one you know what to do.'”

Although co-star Jenelle Evans already posted on Facebook that Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn were expecting, this seems to be unfounded, and the pair are simply planning to expand their family in the future.

