WWE News: New Creative Plans For Luke Harper and Erick Rowan Revealed, Reforming Tag Team On ‘SmackDown Live?’

At the moment, former Wyatt Family members Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are currently stuck in limbo on SmackDown, but there may be some creative plans to help them find purpose on WWE television. Bray Wyatt moving to Raw during the “Superstar Shakeup” after Wrestlemania 33 was a surprise to some people because it left Harper and Rowan on their own, which is still an opportunity for them to thrive on their own.

Over the past few weeks, Luke Harper has been settling into his new role as a midcard babyface. Harper has not been featured heavily on WWE television, but he’s been working WWE live events consistently. Rowan returned from an injury a few weeks ago and has wrestled a few matches. He’s had some particularly strong matches with Randy Orton on SmackDown recently, but his character still doesn’t have a clear direction.

The two have been working together during WWE live events, which has led the WWE Universe to believe a rivalry is developing between them that could be featured on SmackDown sooner rather than later. The idea of Harper and Rowan reuniting their tag team has also been discussed. Unfortunately, a new report has put those rumors to bed because it seems that WWE officials are too busy focusing on other stars right now.

It’s being reported that WWE officials have no imminent creative plans for Luke Harper or Erick Rowan on SmackDown Live. Both men will be used occasionally and have a match on WWE television, but it does not seem like there are plans for them to reunite in the tag team division or receive singles pushes. Obviously, it is disheartening for them to be floating around without a purpose, but it’s just a shame to see them wasted.

In particular, Luke Harper has the right to be frustrated with his position on SmackDown right now because of the way his push was handled heading into Wrestlemania 33. Out of nowhere, Harper was emerging as a main event player. He had strong matches with Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Harper was on the cusp of being in the WWE Title match with Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania. Harper going from that push to nothing is frustrating.

A lot of people feel that Luke Harper is being held back by the powers that be. A rivalry with Erick Rowan or another run with him as a tag team isn’t where he was a few weeks ago, but it’s better than floating around from match to match on SmackDown waiting for another push. Most people are just confused how Harper went from almost being in the WWE Title match on the grandest stage of them all to doing almost nothing.

Erick Rowan has been working on a new “clown” gimmick during WWE live events, which could be featured on WWE television eventually. However, Rowan seems to be stuck in his midcard heel role. WWE officials just don’t seem to know how to present him as a character to get him over with the WWE Universe. That has made it difficult for him to build any kind of real momentum for a singles run, especially on SmackDown.

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are just stuck in the midcard right now. Typically, WWE officials will force to performers like them to feud with one another or team together to give them something to do. Apparently, it seems that WWE officials aren’t looking to do either. Unfortunately, that means that Harper and Rowan just need to take what they’re given and make the most of it. Above everything else, they need to be very patient.

