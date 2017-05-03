Scheana Marie appeared on an episode of The Tomorrow Show With Keven Undergaro earlier this week, and during the show, she spoke of her divorce from Mike Shay.

According to the Vanderpump Rules star, the finalization of her divorce days ago was “very amicable” but when it came to the $50,000 she was forced to fork over to her former partner, she was admittedly hesitant.

“As much as I didn’t want to give $50,000 to a person with a drug problem, he deserved it for just being a part of the show for so long and my life and my story,” Scheana Marie explained during the show, according to a report by E! News on May 2.

Scheana Marie outed Mike Shay’s struggles with prescription pills during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules and continued to discuss the issue publicly in the months that followed.

Although Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s split at the end of last year got ugly quick after rumors surfaced claiming the musician had allegedly relapsed on drugs, she has since gotten to a better place and hopes her former partner will do something positive with the money she paid him.

“I’m like, look, I’m not trying to like cut you out and leave you high and dry so here’s how much we have is that okay and he agreed,” she explained. “I just hope he’s doing something useful with this.”

Scheana Marie told host Keven Undergaro that she suggested Mike Shay put $10,000 of the $50,000 into a retirement account for his future. However, she doubts Shay took her advice and said he was never good with money.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay got married during the third season of Vanderpump Rules and began facing marriage problems just one season later. At the time, Scheana Marie was seen opening up to Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars about Shay’s reported use of prescription pills and said he was drinking a lot.

Despite their issues, Scheana Marie remained dedicated to their marriage, and Mike Shay ultimately got sober after Season 4 was filmed.

“I had never considered getting a divorce whatsoever, because I took our vows very seriously,” she told E! News‘ Will Marfuggi. “This was the ‘for worse’ part. I just thought that we would be able to get through it, because he was still my best friend. We had so much fun together.”

Although things between Scheana Marie and Mike Shay temporarily improved, they took a turn for the worse once again during Season 5 in late 2016 and in November of that year, the longtime reality star filed for divorce.

“I have my closure,” Scheana Marie said. “I’ve clearly moved on. I’m in a very good place, and I feel like I’ve never been happier.”

At the end of March, after going public with her new romance with actor Robert Valletta weeks prior, Scheana Marie spoke about her new boyfriend and their history.

“He brought a light back to my life,” she gushed during an interview with In Touch Weekly magazine. “We dated on and off 10 years ago. We were talking over the holidays and I told him about my divorce. Then we hung out one night and just hit it off.”

“Rob is fun and adventurous, and he makes me laugh,” she continued. “I feel like we’re equals. He owns a production company and has a new show coming out.”

Scheana Marie and the cast of Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo later this year for Season 6.

