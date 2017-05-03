‘Cash Me Outside’ Wild Child Danielle Bregoli Is Now An MTV Award Nominee

Internet phenomenon Danielle Bregoli, more often regarded to nowadays as the “Cash Me Outside” girl, has reportedly been nominated for an 2017 MTV Movie and Television Award.

Writers for the music-themed network made the surprising announcement of the 14-year-old’s inclusion this past Tuesday, while incidentally noting the addition of two new categories for the recently-revamped annual awards show ceremony, “Trending” and “Best Musical Moment.”

“The ‘Trending’ category [features] moments that took over your [social media] news feeds this past year,” MTV explains, “includes Bregoli, James Corden’s famous Carpool Karaoke segment with Lady Gaga, and Jimmy Fallon’s Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato.”

Actress Melissa McCarthy’s send-up of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live back in February, Channing Tatum’s Beyonce-inspired Lip Sync Battle performance, and Winona Ryder’s memorable expressions during her appearance at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, round out the remainder of the “Trending” nominations.

Bregoli initially shot to internet notoriety following her appearance on a wild child-themed episode of Dr. Phil in late 2015, where she first uttered in response to an audience member about her attitude, “cash me outside, how bow dah (an improperly enunciated take of ‘catch me outside, how ’bout that’)?”

Since then, the 14-year-old’s name has repeatedly turned up in the headlines for recurrent acts of violence and outright disrespect, including a plane brawl involving Danielle and her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, as the Inquisitr reported back in February and another group fight outside of a Florida bar later that same month with her teenage friends, as noted by TMZ. Last but not least, a supposedly unearthed visual of both Bregoli women beating each other up in April of 2017, which was also shared by TMZ.

Morgan Baila, a journalist for Refinery 24, additionally relays that unlike the majority of “Trending” MTV Award nominees, the “Cash Me Outside” girl is by no means, a celebrity.

“It’s bizarre to see the ‘Cash Me [Outside]’ clip from Dr. Phil listed with these other positive, fun, and lighthearted moments,” Baila writes, “because [Bregoli] was extremely disrespectful to those around her and became a piece of viral amusement.

“[To see Bregoli] be lauded and rewarded for [her actions] feels icky and exploitative on both sides of the [MTV] nomination.”

Just this week, Danielle again managed to stoke the ire of internet users far and wide after she took to YouTube to film a Fashion Police-like review of the 2017 MET Gala, as TooFab explained, without seemingly understanding one iota of what the MET Gala actually entailed.

“I have no idea what a MET Gala is,” she captioned the video, “but [they’re all] wearing some dumb sh**.”

According to Hall of Fame Magazine, the “Cash Me Outside” girl’s MTV Movie and Television Award nod is just the latest questionable accolade that’s been handed to the seemingly-undeserving Bregoli.

“The ‘Cash Me Outside‘ girl is doing product placements on Instagram, where she currently has 9.3 million followers,” they write.

“Apparently, celebrities who have millions of followers like Bregoli can easily make up to $100,000 per month on product ads alone and about $50,000 on a single post.”

Moreover, Bregoli’s ongoing online popularity is rumored to have led her to demanding as much as $40,000 for personal meet-and-greet appearances.

“Currently, the teen is worth almost $260,000,” the site continues, “but [she] could become a millionaire by the end of this year.”

Viewers can catch the “Cash Me Outside” girl’s possible victory speech on the 2017 MTV Movie and Television Awards telecast this Sunday, May 7, 8 P.M. ET/PT, on MTV. Danielle and Barbara Ann Bregoli have yet to comment on the nomination.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Twitter]