Alicia Keys will not be apart of the upcoming 13th season of The Voice.

Earlier this week, as the live episodes of Season 12 continued to air on NBC, the singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her future with the show, revealing that while she hopes to be a part of a future season, she will be taking a step back during Season 13 as she focuses on new music.

“I can’t wait for you to hear new music, and so that’s one of the reasons why I won’t be able to come back next season,” Alicia Keys explained to the outlet. “But I love writing. It’s just the most beautiful, exciting things, and every time I get better. That’s the blessing and magic of writing.”

Alicia Keys was first brought to The Voice during the show’s 11th season last year. At the time, the series was launching its first ever two-female, two-male panel with Keys, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Apr 25, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

Alicia Keys went on to reveal she is about halfway through the process of writing the follow-up to her 2016 album, Here.

“I’m ready for the next one already, which was kind of the plan the whole time,” she said. “I wanted to put out Here where they have a statement body of work, and my next body of work is already in the works. I’m excited!”

While Alicia Keys returned to The Voice for Season 12 immediately after filming Season 11, Miley Cyrus sat out during Season 12 as Gwen Stefani reprised her role alongside her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, who has been with the series since its start. That said, Cyrus’ Season 13 was confirmed midway through production on Season 12.

At the time, Paul Telegdy, the president of NBC Entertainment’s alternative and reality group, released a statement to Variety.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to Season 12,” he said. “With Miley returning for Season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

As for who else may be leaving the show, rumors have been swirling regarding Stefani and Shelton’s possible exits.

Weeks ago, a source spoke to Radar Online, revealing that while Stefani and Shelton have been featured on the show for years, their alleged feud with Cyrus may prevent them from returning to the show for Season 13.

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” an on-set source explained to the outlet. “And, of course, since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well!”

As the outlet explained, Cyrus has reportedly caused a ton of drama behind-the-scenes of The Voice, and in addition to her rumored feud with Stefani and Shelton, she’s also involved in an alleged dispute with Adam Levine.

Although there has been no confirmation of feuds among the coaches, the Radar Online insider said Stefani and Shelton had reportedly been threatening to quit The Voice because of Cyrus’ return, and they may not be the only cast members considering an exit.

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” the source said.

To see more of Alicia Keys and her co-stars, including Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine, tune into new episodes of The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]